Breaking News Live Updates - 12 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 12 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 12th October 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: October 12, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

October 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

WHO

  • W.H.O RECOMMENDS EXTRA JAB FOR IMMUNOCOMPROMISED
  • W.H.O EXPERTS: EXTRA JAB FOR IMMUNOCOMPROMISED
October 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PM

  • WAS A PLEASURE TO SPEAK TO UK PRIME MINISTER: PM
  • REVIEWED PROGRESS OF INDIA-UK AGENDA 2030: PM
  • PM: INDIA WELCOMES UK’S RECOGNITION OF VACCINE
  • SHARED OUR VIEWS ON REGIONAL ISSUES: PM
October 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

LAKHIMPUR

  • ASHISH MISHRA SENT TO 3-DAY POLICE REMAND
  • LAKHIMPUR CASE: MISHRA IN 3-DAY POLICE REMAND
  • NO RELIEF FOR ASHISH MISHRA IN LAKHIMPUR CASE
  • ASHISH MISHRA IN POLICE REMAND FROM OCT 12-15
October 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

J&K

  • J&K: MINORITY HELPLINE NUMBER 0194-2482626
October 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

DRUG

  • MUMBAI: NCB ZONAL BOSS FILES POLICE COMPLAINT
  • SAMEER WANKHEDE CLAIMS ILLEGAL SNOOPING
  • WANKHEDE CLAIMS TO HAVE CCTV PROOF
October 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

DELHI

  • DELHI COURT SUMMONS BJP MLA VIJENDER GUPTA
  • MLA SUMMONED AS ACCUSED IN DEFAMATION CASE






