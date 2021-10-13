CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 13 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 13th October 2021

By News18/ Updated: October 13, 2021, 05:55 IST

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

October 13, 2021 06:25 (IST)

IMF

  • INDIA TO GROW AT 8.5% IN 2022: IMF
  • IMF: INDIA TO BE FASTEST GROWING ECONOMY IN 2022
October 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

TERROR

  • PM MODI SLAMS SELECTIVITY OF RIGHTS ACTIVISTS
October 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PM

  • FEW USING HUMAN RIGHTS TO TARNISH NATION’S IMAGE:PM
  • ‘SOME POLITICISING HUMAN RIGHTS FOR THEIR AGENDA’
  • PM: SELECTIVE OUTRAGE TARNISHING INDIA’S IMAGE
October 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

LAKHIMPUR

  • PRIYANKA GANDHI LEAVES FROM LUCKNOW AIRPORT
  • PRIYANKA TO ATTEND KISAN’S PRAYER MEET
October 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

J&K

  • TALIBANI MINDSET CRAWLS INTO KASHMIR
  • SUPER NEWSBREAK ON THE RIGHT STAND
  • EXCLUSIVE: OPEN THREAT TO KASHMIRI’S YOUTH
  • TALIBANI DIKTATS, CHAUVINIST DECREES
October 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

DRUG

  • MUMBAI: NCB ZONAL BOSS FILES POLICE COMPLAINT
  • SAMEER WANKHEDE CLAIMS ILLEGAL SNOOPING
  • WANKHEDE CLAIMS TO HAVE CCTV PROOF
October 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

COAL

  • NO SHORTAGE OF COAL: GOVT SOURCES
  • SUPPLY REGULATION ON COAL SOON: GOVT SOURCE
  • STATES DIDN’T PICK COAL STOCKS: GOVT SOURCE
  • STATES HAVING COAL MINES ARE NOT MINING: SOURCE
October 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

BHARAT BIOTECH

  • BHARAT BIOTECH ISSUES STATEMENT ON COVAXIN
  • SUBMITTED CLINICAL TRIAL DATA: BHARAT BIOTECH
  • DATA THOROUGHLY REVIEWED BY CDSCO: BHARAT BIOTECH
  • ‘NOW WAITING FOR FURTHER NOD FROM CDSCO’
