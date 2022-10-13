CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 13 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 13 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 13th October 2022

By News18/ Updated: October 13, 2022, 05:55 IST

October 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI INAUGURATES 'MAHAKAL LOK' CORRIDOR

  • PM MODI OPENS THE NEW MAHAKAL CORRIDOR
  • FEEL BLESSED TO PRAY AT ‘MAHAKAL LOK’: PM MODI
  • PM LAUDS M.P. CM & TEMPLE AUTHORITIES
  • CONGRATULATE ALL MAHAKAL BHAKTS: PM MODI
  • UJJAIN DEPICTS GLORIOUS HERITAGE OF INDIA:PM MODI
  • EVERYTHING ABOUT UJJAIN IS EXTRAORDINARY: PM MODI
  • THIS IS A NEW CHAPTER IN UJJAIN’S HISTORY: PM
  • UJJAIN IS THE CENTRE OF INDIA: PM MODI
  • WE ARE RESTORING GLORY OF SPIRITUAL PLACES: PM
October 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MULAYAM SINGH YADAV - PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO SP PATRIARCH MULAYAM

  • SHARED A GREAT CONNECTION WITH MULAYAM SINGH: PM
  • MULAYAM ALWAYS HAD FAITH IN ME: PM MODI
  • PM: MULAYAM WAS SENSITIVE TOWARDS PEOPLE’S PROBLEMS
  • MULAYAM SINGH YADAV WAS A REMARKABLE PERSONALITY:PM
  • PM MODI CONDOLES DEATH OF MULAYAM SINGH YADAV
October 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MANIK BHATTACHARYA - MANIK BHATTACHARYA IN ED CUSTODY TILL OCT 25

  • ED GETS CUSTODY OF TMC MLA MANIK TILL OCT 25
October 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

KERALA HUMAN SACRIFICE - 3 ACCUSED REMANDED IN JUDICIAL CUSTODY

  • 14-DAY CUSTODY FOR HUMAN SACRIFICE ACCUSED
  • HUMAN SACRIFICE ACCUSED IN JC TILL OCT 26
  • ‘ACCUSED SLIT VICTIM’S THROAT, MURDERED HER’
  • ‘VICTIM’S BODY WAS CUT INTO 56 PIECES’
  • SPECIAL INVESTIGATION TEAM TO PROBE CASE: COPS
  • MURDERS ON SHAFI’S ADVICE: KERALA POLICE
  • ACCUSED SHAFI A SEXUAL PREDATOR & SADIST: COPS
