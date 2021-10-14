CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 14 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 14 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: October 14, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

October 14, 2021 05:55 (IST)

WAR ON COVID

  • INDIA ACHIEVES NEW VACCINE MILESTONE
  • 97 CRORE DOSES ADMINISTERED SO FAR
October 14, 2021 05:55 (IST)

MODI

  • PM: NEED TO FOCUS ON SEAMLESS CONNECTIVITY
  • ELECTRICITY, TRANSMISSION NETWORK DEVELOPED: PM
  • WORKING ON INCREASING AIR CONNECTIVITY: PM
  • PM: GOVT HAS IMPROVED AVIATION INFRASTRUCTURE
  • DEFENCE SECTOR HAS ALSO SEEN A BOOST: PM
  • NEW INDUSTRIAL CORRIDORS ARE BEING MADE: PM
October 14, 2021 05:55 (IST)

MANMOHAN

  • MANMOHAN SINGH ADMITTED TO AIIMS, DELHI
  • EX-PM SUFFERING FROM FEVER FOR PAST 3 DAYS
October 14, 2021 05:55 (IST)

LAKHIMPUR

  • LAKHIMPUR: ANKIT DAS SENT TO CUSTODY TILL OCT 22
  • LAKHIMPUR CASE: ASHISH MISHRA’S AIDE IN CUSTODY
October 14, 2021 05:55 (IST)

J&K

  • J&K: NIA CONDUCTS BIGGEST EVER CRACKDOWN
  • J&K: NIA ARRESTS 14 TERRORISTS IN 72-HOURS
  • NIA RAIDS IN 6 DISTRICTS OF KASHMIR
  • NIA RAIDS IN OVER 31 LOCATIONS IN LAST 72-HRS
October 14, 2021 05:55 (IST)

ARYAN

  • ARYAN KHAN BAIL HEARING TODAY IN DRUG CASE
  • SRK’S MANAGER FILES PLEA BEFORE SPECIAL NDPS COURT
