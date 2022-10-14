CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RussiaUkraineWar#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 14 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 14 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 14th October 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: October 14, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

October 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RIJIJU - RIJIJU Vs JAIRAM RAMESH OVER KASHMIR ACCESSION

  • BJP ‘WHITEWASHED’ REAL HISTORY: JAIRAM RAMESH
  • CONGRESS PERPETUATED HISTORICAL LIE: RIJIJU
October 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

KERALA HUMAN SACRIFICE - HUMAN SACRIFICE HORROR: PROBE ON MISSING CASES

  • POLICE PROBES MISSING CASES IN LAST 5 YRS
  • POLICE SEEKS 12-DAY CUSTODY OF 3 ACCUSED
October 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

JAIRAM - JAIRAM RAMESH TWEETS OVER KASHMIR ACCESSION ROW

  • ‘ARTICLE 370 WAS NOT DICTATORIALLY INSERTED’
  • RAMESH CALLS HM SHAH ‘SUPERSPREADER OF LIES’
  • ‘UNLIKE DEMONETISATION, THIS MOVE WAS DISCUSSED’
October 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

ITALIA - AAP BRIEFS MEDIA ON FACE-OFF OVER ITALIA

    October 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GOPAL ITALIA - AAP: ARRESTED AS ITALIA'S GUJARAT POPULARITY GREW

    • AAP CRIES FOUL OVER GUJ AAP CHIEF’S DETENTION
    • BJP’S WOMEN’S COMMISSION WENT AFTER ITALIA: AAP
    October 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON PAK HINDU MINORITY GIRLS

    • HINDU GIRL KIDNAPPED IN PAKISTAN: SOURCES
    • HINDU GIRLS ABDUCTED & CONVERTED IN PAK:SOURCE
    • COMPLAINT REGISTERED BUT NO RECOVERY YET:SOURCES
    • 13-YEAR-OLD BOY GANGRAPED IN PAKISTAN: SOURCES
    • ‘ACCUSED ARRESTED BY POLICE BUT ESCAPED LATER’
    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read the Latest News and Breaking News here