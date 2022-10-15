A class 9 student in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur allegedly set herself on fire after she was “forced to remove clothes” by a teacher who reportedly suspected that she was copying from paper chits hidden in her uniform to write exam, the police said. The girl, who was rushed to a nearby hospital by her family members with severe burn injuries, is currently fighting for life, a police officer said.

In other news, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met European Union’s Commissioner of Economy Paolo Gentiloni here and the two leaders discussed the current global economic situation, the Union Ministry of Finance said. Sitharaman is here to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. On the sidelines of these, she has been holding a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings.

