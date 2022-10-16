CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 16 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 16 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 16th October 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: October 16, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

October 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TARGETED KILLING IN J&K - CNN-NEWS18 REPORTS FROM SPOT WHERE PANDIT SHOT

  • CNN-NEWS18 FROM EPICENTRE OF GRIEF, ANGER & PROTEST
  • KASHMIRI PANDIT SHOT DEAD IN SHOPIAN, J&K
October 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI AT LAW MINISTERS' CONFERENCE

  • FOCUS ON INNOVATION & EASE OF LIVING: PM MODI
  • ARCHAIC LAWS OF BRITISH ERA REMOVED: PM MODI
  • EASE OF LIVING & EASE OF JUSTICE FOCUS: PM MODI
  • DELAYED JUSTICE IS A MAJOR CHALLENGE: PM
  • MUST WORK TOWARDS SPEEDY DISPUTE RESOLUTIONS: PM
  • BENEFITS OF GOOD LAWS MUST REACH THE POOR: PM
  • TECH STRENGTHENING LEGAL SERVICES: PM MODI
  • PM:WRITE LAW IN A WAY SO THAT ALL CAN UNDERSTAND
October 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

GYANVAPI VERDICT - LEGAL TUSSLE ON GYANVAPI CONTINUES

  • MUSLIM SIDE MOVES HC AGAINST TRIAL COURT ORDER
  • AFTER TRIAL COURT TURNED DOWN ORDER 7,RULE 11 PLEA
October 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - 'GENOCIDE' ON CAM: PAK 'ATROCITY' EXPOSED

  • HORROR AT PAKISTAN’S MULTAN HOSPITAL
  • 400 ROTTEN BODIES FOUND IN PAK’S MULTAN HOSPITAL
  • 400 ROTTEN BODIES, CHESTS RIPPED APART: EXCLUSIVE
  • 400 ROTTEN BODIES WITH NO HUMAN ORGANS: EXCL
  • BALOCH ACTIVIST: SHAMEFUL ACT BY PAKISTAN
  • DOCTOR: BODIES RESEMBLE BALOCH, PASHTUNS
  • BIG Q: PAK HAND IN GLOVE WITH INT’L ORGAN RACKET?
