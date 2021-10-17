CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 17 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 17 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 17th October 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: October 17, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

October 17, 2021 21:45 (IST)

YUVRAJ SINGH

  • CRICKETER YUVRAJ SINGH ARRESTED IN HARYANA
October 17, 2021 19:15 (IST)

2 Killed as Terrorists Open Fire in Kashmir’s Wanpoh

In an indiscriminate firing by terrorists in the Wanpoh area of Kulgam district, two non-locals were killed and one sustained severe injuries on Sunday. Local police and security forces have cordoned off the area, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.


October 17, 2021 18:50 (IST)

J&K

  • TERRORISTS ATTACK NON- LOCAL LABOURERS IN KULGAM
October 17, 2021 18:30 (IST)

J&K

  • ANOTHER CIVILIAN ATTACKED IN J&K
  • TARGETED KILLINGS CONTINUE IN J&K
October 17, 2021 17:55 (IST)

CHOPPER CASE

  • CHOPPER CRASH CASE: BODY OF 2ND PILOT RECOVERED
  • BODY OF CAPT JAYANT JOSHI FOUND AFTER 2 MONTHS
  • BODY RECOVERED FROM RANJIT SAGAR DAM
October 17, 2021 17:40 (IST)

KERALA

  • SPOKE TO HM ABOUT KERALA FLOODS: V MURALEEDHARAN
October 17, 2021 16:35 (IST)

BCCI

  • BCCI INVITES APPLICATION FOR TEAM INDIA COACH
October 17, 2021 16:10 (IST)

KERALA

  • ‘SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL IN KERALA’
  • KOTTAYAM DIST COLLECTOR ON KERALA RAIN FURY
  • KERALA RAIN FURY: DEATH TOLL RISES TO 21
October 17, 2021 15:35 (IST)

MODI

  • PM TO LAUNCH KUSHINAGAR INT’L AIRPORT ON OCT 20
  • LANKAN PREZ, 125-MEMBER TEAM TO ATTEND MEGA EVENT
October 17, 2021 14:05 (IST)

FAROOQ

  • FAROOQ CONDEMNS BUT BATS FOR TALKS WITH PAK
  • ‘CONSPIRACY TO MALIGN THE IMAGE OF J&K PEOPLE’
  • FAROOQ ABDULLAH BATS FOR TALKS WITH PAKISTAN
  • ‘PEACE CAN BE ACHIEVED ONLY BY TALKS WITH PAK’
October 17, 2021 13:40 (IST)

SASIKALA

  • AIADMK LEADER HITS OUT AT VK SASIKALA
  • ‘SASIKALA HAS NO RIGHT TO HOIST AIADMK FLAG’
October 17, 2021 13:00 (IST)

KERALA

  • ‘4 L EX-GRATIA TO KIN OF KERALA RAIN VICTIMS’
October 17, 2021 12:10 (IST)

SIDHU

  • SIDHU LISTS PRIORITY AREAS FOR PARTY IN PUNJAB
  • AFTER BEING PLACATED, SIDHU WRITES TO SONIA
  • DRUGS, SACRILEGE CASE, JOBS KEY ISSUES: SIDHU
October 17, 2021 11:10 (IST)

KERALA RAINS

  • CONTINUOUSLY MONITORING KERALA SITUATION: SHAH
  • CENTRAL GOVT WILL PROVIDE ALL SUPPORT POSSIBLE:SHAH
  • NDRF TEAM SENT TO ASSIST RESCUE OPERATIONS: SHAH
  • PRAYING FOR EVERYONE’S SAFETY: AMIT SHAH
October 17, 2021 10:10 (IST)

SASIKALA

  • AIADMK LEADER HITS OUT AT VK SASIKALA
  • ‘SASIKALA HAS NO RIGHT TO HOIST AIADMK FLAG’
  • ‘SASIKALA CAN’T STAKE CLAIM AS AIADMK GEN SECY’
  • SASIKALA’S ACTION AGAINST COURT ORDER: AIADMK NETA
October 17, 2021 08:00 (IST)

KERALA

  • SPOKE TO HM ABOUT KERALA FLOODS: V MURALEEDHARAN
  • SOUGHT SUPPORT TO ASSIST RESCUE OPs: MURALEEDHARAN
  • HM ASSURED ALL ASSISTANCE FROM GOI & NDRF: MoS MEA
  • ‘GLAD HM IS MONITORING SITUATION WITH TEAMS’
October 17, 2021 07:20 (IST)

MP CM

  • CONGRESS HAS BECOME A CIRCUS: M.P CM
  • CONGRESS HAS NO PRESIDENT: M.P CM CHOUHAN
  • CONG LEADERSHIP HAS NO CONTROL OVER PARTY:M.P CM
October 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

UK

  • UK MP STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES, DIES OF INJURIES
  • UK MP DAVID AMESS DIES AFTER BEING STABBED
October 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

U.S

  • U.S TO LIFT TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FROM NOV 8
