Breaking News Live Updates - 20 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 20 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 20th October 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: October 20, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

October 20, 2021 22:50 (IST)

AFG MOSCOW FORMAT CONSULTATIONS CHAIRS MEET

  • 3RD MEET BY MOSCOW FORMAT CONSULTATIONS ON AFG’TAN
October 20, 2021 20:35 (IST)

KISAN PROTEST 46 RAILWAY RAKES CARRYING COAL STUCK: SOURCES

  • RAILWAY RAKES STUCK DUE TO KISAN PROTEST: SOURCES
  • ‘RAILWAY RAKES STUCK DUE TO RAIL ROKO MOVEMENT’
October 20, 2021 20:30 (IST)

Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting Covid Extended for 180 Days Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme

The insurance scheme for health care workers fighting Covid-19 has been extended for a further period of 180 days. So far, 1351 claims have been settled under the scheme.

READ FULL STORY
October 20, 2021 19:50 (IST)

TRS INDIA'S FIRST SECY'S MIKE MUTED

  • INDIAN DIPLOMAT NOT ALLOWED TO SPEAK
  • FIRST SECY NOT ALLOWED TO SPEAK ON BRI
October 20, 2021 19:40 (IST)

AFG TALIBAN BEHEADS AFG WOMAN VOLLEYBALL PLAYER

  • 3RD MEET BY MOSCOW FORMAT CONSULTATIONS ON AFG’TAN
  • CHINA, PAK, INDIA & 6 OTHER NATIONS JOINT MEET
  • PARTICIPATING COUNTRIES CALLS ON AFG LEADERSHIP
  • ‘AFG’TAN MUST FOCUS ON AN INCLUSIVE GOVT’
  • ‘MUST PRACTICE MODERATE & SOUND POLITICS’
  • ‘AFG MUST ADOPT FRIENDLY PLANS TOWARDS NEIGHBORS’
October 20, 2021 19:15 (IST)

J&K SECURITY FORCES ARRESTS LET TERRORIST IN KISHTWAR

  • KULGAM ENCOUNTER: 2 TERRORISTS ELIMINATED
  • J&K: 4 TERRORISTS KILLED IN LAST 24 HOURS
  • 17 TERRORISTS KILLED SO FAR IN 11 ENCOUNTERS
October 20, 2021 18:35 (IST)

PM PM INTERACTS WITH CEOs & EXPERTS OF GLOBAL OIL SEC

    October 20, 2021 18:20 (IST)

    KERALA 42 PEOPLE LOST LIVES IN KERALA FLASH FLOOD: CM

    • 6 PEOPLE STILL MISSING IN FLASH FLOOD: PINARAYI
    • FROM OCT 12-20, 42 LIVES LIVES LOST: KERALA CM
    October 20, 2021 17:49 (IST)

    Russia Announces Week long Paid Holiday to Curb Covid Infections

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a nationwide week-long paid holiday starting on October 30 to curb Covid infections amid record virus deaths and again urged Russians to vaccinate themselves.

    READ FULL STORY
    October 20, 2021 17:45 (IST)

    U.P PRIYANKA GANDHI ALLOWED TO GO TO AGRA

      October 20, 2021 17:40 (IST)

      MODI

      • PM: BRINGING BETTER INFRA TO KUSHINAGAR
      • IMPROVING QUALITY OF LIFE FOR KUSHINAGAR PEOPLE: PM
      • PM MODI TWEETS ON U.P’S KUSHINAGAR DEVELOPMENT
      October 20, 2021 17:25 (IST)

      FB

      • UK FINES FB 50 MN POUNDS FOR INFORMATION BREACH
      • UK FINES FACEBOOK OVER 50 MILLION POUNDS
      October 20, 2021 17:05 (IST)

      TALIBAN

      • TALIBAN-TERROR LINK UNDERLINED
      October 20, 2021 16:40 (IST)

      ARYAN

      • ARYAN KHAN MOVES BOMBAY HIGH COURT
      • AFTER BAIL REJECTION, ARYAN MOVES BOMBAY HC
      October 20, 2021 16:25 (IST)

      CAPT

      • CONGRESS IS UNITED IN PUNJAB: SIDHU ADVISOR
      • ‘NO PRIVATE CONVERSATION WITH HIGH COMMAND’
      • CAPT SHOULD HAVE MENTORED NEW NETAS: SIDHU ADVISOR
      October 20, 2021 15:40 (IST)

      AMARINDER

      • CAPTAIN WAS INACCESSIBLE AS CM: PUNJAB Dy CM
      • NO ONE ASKED CAPT TO QUIT CONG: PUNJAB Dy CM
      October 20, 2021 15:35 (IST)

      CAPT

      • CAPTAIN ON HIS NEW POLITICAL INNINGS
      • FIRST TELEVISION INTERVIEW OF CAPTAIN
      • EXCLUSIVE: AMARINDER SINGH SPEAKS TO NEWS18
      October 20, 2021 15:00 (IST)

      U.P

      • LAW & ORDER IS PARAMOUNT: YOGI ON PRIYANKA
      • NO ONE ALLOWED TO PLAY WITH LAW & ORDER: YOGI
      October 20, 2021 14:50 (IST)

      ARYAN

      • ARYAN KHAN MOVES BOMBAY HIGH COURT
      • AFTER BAIL REJECTION, ARYAN MOVES BOMBAY HC
      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

