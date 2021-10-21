BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 21 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

CHANGE LANGUAGE
By News18/ Updated: October 21, 2021, 05:55 IST

October 21, 2021 18:20 (IST)

ANANYA ANANYA PANDAY LEAVES NCB OFFICE

  • ANANYA PANDAY QUESTIONED FOR OVER 2 HOURS
  • NCB TO QUESTION ANANYA PANDAY TOMORROW AGAIN
  • SECOND ROUND OF QUESTIONING TOMORROW
October 21, 2021 18:15 (IST)

VOICES THAT MATTER 'LOT OF SCEPTICS AROUND THE WORLD PROVEN WRONG'

  • POLICYMAKERS GOT IT RIGHT: DR ASHOK SETH
  • THANK OUR HEALTHCARE WORKERS: DR ASHOK SETH
  • THANK YOU TO PM’S LEADERSHIP: DR SETH
October 21, 2021 18:10 (IST)

DR SANGITA REDDY THIS IS AN INCREDIBLE ACHIEVEMENT: DR REDDY

  • DR SANGITA REDDY LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE
  • ‘MILESTONE DUE TO GOVT, HEALTHCARE WORKERS’
October 21, 2021 18:05 (IST)

DR DEVI SHETTY MILESTONE ACHIEVED IN 6 MONTHS: DR DEVI SHETTY

  • HATS OFF TO PM, VACCINE MAKERS: DR DEVI SHETTY
October 21, 2021 18:00 (IST)

COVISHIELD ADAR POONAWALLA LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE

  • IT’S A HUGE MILESTONE TODAY: SERUM CHIEF
October 21, 2021 17:00 (IST)

ARYAN KHAN ARYAN KHAN'S JUDICIAL CUSTODY EXTENDED

  • ARYAN KHAN IN CUSTODY TILL OCT 30
October 21, 2021 15:55 (IST)

FAROOQ ABDULLAH FAROOQ ABDULLAH BATS FOR TALKS WITH PAKISTAN AGAIN

  • ‘IF NO TALKS WITH PAK, WE CAN NEVER LIVE IN PEACE’
  • WE MUST SHAKE HANDS WITH PAKISTAN: FAROOQ ABDULLAH
October 21, 2021 15:15 (IST)

NCB NOW: ANANYA PANDAY LEAVES FOR NCB OFFICE

  • NEXT: NCB TO QUESTION ANANYA PANDAY
  • ANANYA PANDAY ACCOMPAINED BY FATHER CHUNKY PANDAY
October 21, 2021 14:45 (IST)

ELLA KRISHNA ELLA ON INDIA'S VACCINE MILESTONE

    October 21, 2021 14:45 (IST)

    BHARAT BIOTECH BHARAT BIOTECH FOUNDER ON CNN NEWS18

    • ‘GIVEN IMPORTANCE TO SAFETY IN MAKING JAB’
    • CLINICAL TRIAL IN UK, PH1 TRIAL IN U.S: DR ELLA
    • BHARAT BIOTECH FOUNDER ON CNN-NEWS18
    • BHARAT BIOTECH FOUNDER KRISHNA ELLA EXCLUSIVE
    • GIVE CREDIT TO CITIZENS OF THIS COUNTRY: DR ELLA
    • PEOPLE ARE MORE AWARE OF VACCINE: DR ELLA
    • ‘WILLINGNESS TO TAKE JAB HELPED CREATE HISTORY’
    • SALUTE THE SCIENTISTS OF THIS COUNTRY: DR ELLA
    • CoWIN SOFTWARE PLAYED KEY ROLE: DR ELLA
    • WE KNOW HOW TO HANDLE THIS DISEASE: DR ELLA
    • HOSPITALS PREPARED TO DEAL WITH COVID: DR ELLA
    October 21, 2021 14:35 (IST)

    NCB 4 PLACES RAIDED BY NCB LAST NIGHT: SOURCES

      October 21, 2021 14:10 (IST)

      BARRICADES BARRICADES BEING REMOVED AT GHAZIPUR BORDER

      • ANOTHER MASSIVE FARMER SHOWDOWN
      • FARMER NETAS: MARCHING TOWARDS PARLIAMENT
      • FARMERS WARN: WE’RE MARCHING TOWARDS PARL
      • MARCHING TOWARDS DELHI: RAKESH TIKAIT
      • FRESH ULTIMATUM BY FARMER NETAS
      • DELHI POLICE SOURCES: BARRICADES ARE INTACT
      October 21, 2021 13:50 (IST)

      MANDAVIYA DIWALI OF AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT: MANDAVIYA

      • HEALTH MINISTER DEDICATES SONG TO COVID WARRIORS
      October 21, 2021 13:45 (IST)

      HEALTH MINISTER HEALTH MINISTER MANDAVIYA ARRIVES AT RED FORT

        October 21, 2021 12:35 (IST)

        NCB NCB RAIDS UNDERWAY AT BOLLYWOOD ACTOR'S HOUSE

        • ANANYA’S NAME CROPPED UP IN ‘CHATS’ PROBE: SOURCES
        • ANANYA WAS ACCOMPANIED BY FATHER CHUNKY PANDAY
        October 21, 2021 12:35 (IST)

        NADDA WE ARE COMMITTED TO HEALTH OF CITIZENS: NADDA

        • THANK PM & HEALTHWORKERS: BJP CHIEF NADDA
        October 21, 2021 12:05 (IST)

        DR DEVI SHETTY INDIA'S TOP DOCTOR DEVI SHETTY ON CNN NEWS18

        • DR. DEVI SHETTY SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
        • ‘NEVER THOUGHT THIS COULD BE ACHIEVED SO SOON’
        • 100 CR MILESTONE ACHIEVED IN A SHORT SPAN:DR SHETTY
        • AMAZING JOB BY EVERY INDIAN: DR SHETTY
        • FROM HOPELESSNESS TO HISTORY: DR DEVI SHETTY
        • VACCINE HESITANCY WAS A BIG CHALLENGE: DR SHETTY
        • ‘VACCINE SUPPLY WAS ANOTHER MAJOR ISSUE’
        • ‘CONGRATULATE GOVT, MAKERS, HOSPITALS’
        • WE PRODUCED AND DEVELOPED VACCINE: DR DEVI SHETTY
        October 21, 2021 12:00 (IST)

        DR INDIA'S TOP DOCTOR DEVI SHETTY ON CNN NEWS18

          October 21, 2021 11:50 (IST)

          FARMER STIR FARMER STIR: SC HEARING PLEA ON BLOCKAGE OF ROADS

          • SC: RIGHT TO AGITATE BUT CAN’T BLOCK ROADS
          • SC: FARMERS CAN’T BLOCK ROADS INDEFINITELY
