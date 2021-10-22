CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 22 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 22 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 22nd October 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: October 22, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

October 22, 2021 10:05 (IST)

PM MODI VACCINE SUCCESS BELONGS TO 130 CR INDIANS: PM

  • SABKA SAATH WAS MANTRA IN OUR VACCINE DRIVE: PM
  • NO VIP CULTURE WHILE ADMINISTERING VACCINE: PM
  • ALL INDIANS WERE TREATED EQUALLY: PM MODI
  • WE WERE ABLE TO TACKLE VACCINE HESITANCY: PM
  • ‘SABKA PRAYAS’ HAS LED TO THIS MIRACLE: PM MODI
October 22, 2021 09:40 (IST)

PM NOW: PM MODI ADDRESSES NATION

  • PM ADDRESSES NATION AFTER INDIA’S VACCINE CENTURY
October 22, 2021 09:05 (IST)

UTTARAKHAND FLOODS UTTARAKHAND FLOODS: DEATH TOLL RISES TO 64

  • 9 TREKKERS AMONG DEAD IN UTTARAKHAND FLOODS
October 22, 2021 08:50 (IST)

TERROR MENDHAR OPERATION: HEAVY FIRING RESUMES IN AREA

  • VIDEO SHOWS PAK HANDLER TRAINING TERRORIST
October 22, 2021 07:45 (IST)

SP ALLIANCE SP ALLIANCE WITH RAJBHAR ON CARDS: SOURCE

  • SP SET TO FORGE ALLIANCE WITH SBSP: SOURCE
  • ‘COURTESY MEETING B/W TWO LEADERS HELD ON WED’
  • ‘OFFICIAL ALLIANCE LIKELY TO BE DECLARED AT RALLY’
  • AKHILESH LIKELY TO ATTEND SBSP’S MEGA RALLY:SOURCE
  • RAJBHAR’S MEGA RALLY IN MAU ON OCT 27: SOURCE
October 22, 2021 06:55 (IST)

CHINA CHINA FIGHTS NEW COVID OUTBREAK

  • CHINA CANCELS FLIGHTS, PAUSE A SPACE MISSION
  • CHINA CLOSES SCHOOLS & TOURIST SITES AMID COVID
  • TARGETED LOCKDOWNS BEING IMPOSED IN CHINA
October 22, 2021 06:35 (IST)

KASHMIR MORE TROOPS SENT TO J&K AMID TERROR ACTIVITIES

  • SOURCES TO NEWS18 ON MORE TROOPS DEPLOYMENT IN J&K
  • DECISION AFTER SECURITY REVIEW: SOURCE
  • SRINAGAR COULD SEE MORE TERROR ATTACKS: SOURCE
  • ATTEMPTS COULD BE MADE TO DISRUPT HM’S VISIT:SOURCE
October 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

UTTARAKHAND UTTARAKHAND FLOODS: DEATH TOLL RISES TO 50

    October 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SAMEER WANKHEDE GONE TO MALDIVES WITH MY FAMILY: WANKHEDE

    • NAWAB MALIK TARGETED MY FAMILY: WANKHEDE
    • CONDEMN NAWAB MALIK’S COMMENT: WANKHEDE
    • I HAVE NEVER BEEN TO DUBAI: SAMEER WANKHEDE
    October 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB NAVJOT SIDHU ATTACKS CAPTAIN AMARINDER SINGH

    • TEAM CAPTAIN HITS BACK AT CONGRESS
    • REBUTTAL 2: STOP TALKING ABOUT SECULARISM
    • ‘PARGAT SINGH WAS WITH AKALI DAL FOR 4 YEARS’
    October 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM WELCOME DR TEDROS'S SUPPORT & PARTNERSHIP: PM

      October 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PAK PAKISTAN TO REMAIN ON FATF GREY LIST

      • PAKISTAN ON FATF GREY LIST TILL FEBRUARY 2022
      • TURKEY ADDED TO FATF GREY LIST
      October 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      NCB SAMEER WANKHEDE Vs NAWAB MALIK WAR ESCALATES

      • NCB CONDUCTS RAIDS ACROSS VARIOUS REGIONS IN MUMBAI
      • 5 RAIDS RELATED TO PEDDLERS, 1 ON ANANYA
      • ANANYA’S HOME RAIDED DUE TO CONNECTION WITH ARYAN
      • ANANYA PANDAY’S MOBILE, LAPTOP SEIZED BY NCB
      October 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      NAWAB MALIK WANKHEDE IS FREE TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST ME: MALIK

      • WANKHEDE LIED IN HIS STATEMENT: NAWAB MALIK
      October 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      HM UTTARAKHAND FLOODS: HM TO HOLD REVIEW MEET TODAY

      • HM WILL ALSO CONDUCT AERIAL SURVEY OF THE AREA
      October 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      AMARINDER CAPTAIN'S TEAM HITS BACK AT CONGRESS

      • CAPTAIN’S TEAM HITS BACK OVER CONG’S BJP REMARK
      • REBUTTAL 1: SIDHU WAS WITH BJP FOR 14 YEARS
      • REBUTTAL 3: WHERE DID NANA PATOLE COME FROM?
      • REBUTTAL 4: PATOLE, REVANTH REDDY FROM RSS
      • REBUTTAL 5: WHAT ARE YOU DOING WITH SENA IN MAHA?
      • REBUTTAL 5: SHEER POL OPPORTUNISM IN MAHA?
      • REBUTTAL 6:FIGHTING CASES AGAINST BADALS FOR YEARS
      • REBUTTAL 7: CONG DAMAGED OWN INTEREST IN PUNJAB
      • REBUTTAL 8: CONG GAVE PUNJAB TO UNSTABLE SIDHU
      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

