BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 24 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

October 24, 2021 07:40 (IST)

LAKHIMPUR LAKHIMPUR: ASHISH MISHRA SHIFTED TO HOSPITAL

  • HOSPITALIZATION DUE TO SUSPECTED DENGUE:OFFICIAL
  • MISHRA’S BLOOD SAMPLE SENT FOR TESTING:OFFICIAL
  • ASHISH MISHRA IS MAIN THE ACCUSED IN LAKHIMPUR CASE
October 24, 2021 06:55 (IST)

PM TODAY: PM TO ADDRESS 82ND EDITION OF MANN KI BAAT

    October 24, 2021 06:45 (IST)

    HARYANA CM: SMARTWATCHES TO TRACK MOVEMENT & FOR ATTENDANCE

    • HARYANA TO GIVE ITS STAFF SMARTWATCHES: CM KHATTAR
    October 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    TN TN: CINEMA THEATRES TO OPERATE AT 100% CAPACITY

    • TN: 100% CAPACITY ALLOWED IN THEATRES FROM NOV 1
    • TN: BUSES TO OPERATE WITH 100% CAPACITY FROM NOV 1
    • TAMIL NADU EASES COVID RESTRICTIONS
    October 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SHAH HM MEETS KIN OF VICTIMS OF CIVILIAN KILLINGS

    • HM MEETS KIN OF COPS WHO MARTYRED IN J&K ENCOUNTER
    October 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB PUNJAB CM CALLS FOR ALL PARTY MEET ON OCT 25

      October 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PM INDIA'S JAB CENTURY DRAWN WIDESPREAD ACCLAIM: PM

      • PM MODI’S MONTHLY RADIO PROGRAMME TODAY
      October 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      NCB 'NCB WORKING ON REPLIES TO OPPOSE ARYAN'S IN HC'

      • ARYAN’S BANK ACCOUNT UNDER NCB SCANNER: SOURCE
      • ‘PROBE UNDERWAY TO CHECK IF MONEY SPENT ON DRUGS’
      • SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON ARYAN KHAN’S BAIL
      October 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      MUMBAI FIRE MUMBAI MAYOR TO HOLD MEETING AT 6 PM

      • MUMBAI MAYOR TO HOLD MEET OVER FIRE INCIDENT
      October 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      MUMBAI MUMBAI MAYOR TO HOLD MEET WITH TOP BMC OFFICIALS

        October 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        MAYOR MUMBAI MAYOR'S MEET ON ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTION

          October 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          MAMATA MAMATA BANERJEE TO VISIT POLL BOUND GOA ON OCT 28

          • MAMATA BANERJEE’S MAIDEN VISIT TO GOA ON OCT 28
          • PARTY AGENDA TO DEFEAT BJP IN GOA: MAMATA
          • PEOPLE SUFFERED ENOUGH OVER LAST 10 YEARS:MAMATA
          October 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          J&K RAJOURI: SECURITY FORCES BUSTS TERROR HIDEOUT

          • RAJOURI : 591 AK BULLETS RECOVERED SO FAR
