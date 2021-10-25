CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :India vs Pakistan#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#AryanKhan#Bollywood
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 25 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 25 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 25th October 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: October 25, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

October 25, 2021 08:45 (IST)

NCB NCB SOURCES OF LINE QUESTIONING FOR ANANYA

  • NCB TO QUESTION ANANYA ON 2 ASPECTS: SOURCE
  • ‘QUIZZING OVER SUSPICIOUS FINANCIAL TRANSACTION’
October 25, 2021 08:40 (IST)

J&K MENDHAR ENCOUNTER UNDERWAY, FIRING RESUMES

  • 15TH DAY OF OPERATION IN MENDHAR, J&K
October 25, 2021 08:35 (IST)

U.P MENDHAR ENCOUNTER UNDERWAY, FIRING RESUMES

    October 25, 2021 08:15 (IST)

    ARMY 3 DAY ARMY CDR CONFERENCE STARTS FROM TODAY

    • ARMY CONFERENCE: LAC, LoC & KASHMIR ON AGENDA
    October 25, 2021 08:05 (IST)

    LAC CHINA CAN CLOSE BORDER IF SECURITY THREATENED

      October 25, 2021 08:00 (IST)

      PUNJAB PUNJAB GOVT TO GIVE COMPENSATION TO FARMERS

        October 25, 2021 07:45 (IST)

        LAC LAC STANDOFF: CHINA PASSES NEW LAND LAW

        • SOVEREIGNTY IS SACRED & INVIOLABLE:CHINA
        • CHINA CAN CLOSE BORDER IF SECURITY THREATENED
        • CHINA TO RAMP UP INFRA, TRADE NEAR BORDER AREAS
        October 25, 2021 07:25 (IST)

        WAR ON COVID FAUCI: JABS FOR KIDS B/W 5 11 LIKELY BY NOVEMBER

          October 25, 2021 07:20 (IST)

          BCCI BCCI: TOUGH DAY FOR TEAM INDIA

          • BCCI: TIME TO REFLECT AND COME BACK STRONGER
          • BCCI: WE WILL BOUNCE BACK IN OUR NEXT MATCH
          October 25, 2021 07:05 (IST)

          GHULAM GHULAM NABI ON HIS J&K SITUATION REMARKS

          • NABI: ONLY A PART OF MY CONVERSATION REPORTED
          • I ALSO SAID MILITANCY HAS INCREASED IN J&K: NABI
          October 25, 2021 07:00 (IST)

          UTTARAKHAND PM TOOK STOCK OF RESCUE & RELIEF WORK: CM DHAMI

            October 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

            WANKHEDE NCB RELEASES STATEMENT ON WITNESS ALLEGATIONS

            • WITNESS MUST APPROACH COURT IF HE HAS PROOF:NCB
            • NCB: WANKHEDE HAS TOTALLY DENIED ALL ALLEGATIONS
            • FORWARDING THE AFFIDAVIT TO DG NARCOTICS BOARD:NCB
            October 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

            SHAH SHAH REACHES AT INDIA PAK INT'L BORDER AT MAKWAL

              October 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

              PM PM ENCOURAGES TO CELEBRATE INDIAN CULTURE

              • INDIA ASSOCIATED WITH UN SINCE ESTABLISHMENT:PM
              • INDIA’S AGE-OLD TRADITION OF GENDER EQUALITY:PM
              • INDIA HAS ALWAYS WORKED FOR WORLD PEACE:PM MODI
              • INDIA IS WORKING WITH W.H.O TO PROMOTE YOGA: PM
              • ‘INDIA’S CONTRIBUTION IS AN INSPIRATION TO WORLD’
              • WOMEN PART OF VARIOUS SECURITY FORCES:PM
              • WOMEN SECURITY FORCES ROLE MODEL FOR ALL: PM
              • INDIA USING DRONES IN DISASTER RELIEF:PM
              • PM: IMPORTANT NEW LAW FOR DRONE USAGE IMPLEMENTED
              • NEW POLICES ARE BOOSTING DRONE USAGE: PM
              • IT’S OUR DUTY TO PROMOTE CLEANLINESS: PM MODI
              • PM MODI REITERATES ‘VOCAL FOR LOCAL’ PITCH
              October 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

              NCB WANKHEDE WRITES TO MUMBAI POLICE COMMISSIONER

              • NCB TO QUESTION ANANYA ON 2 ASPECTS: SOURCE
              • ‘QUIZZING OVER SUSPICIOUS FINANCIAL TRANSACTION’
              • NCB TO QUIZ OVER WHATSAPP CHATS WITH ARYAN: SOURCE
              October 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

              MUMBAI FIRE MUMBAI MAYOR TO HOLD MEETING AT 6 PM

              • MUMBAI MAYOR TO HOLD MEET OVER FIRE INCIDENT
              October 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

              MUMBAI MUMBAI MAYOR TO HOLD MEET WITH TOP BMC OFFICIALS

                October 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

                MAYOR MUMBAI MAYOR'S MEET ON ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTION

                  October 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

                  INDIA INDIA REPORTS 15,906 NEW CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS

                  • BIG SETBACK FOR TEAM INDIA IN T20 WORLD CUP
                  • INDIA VS PAK T20 CLASH: INDIA LOSE BY 10 WICKETS
                  Read more

                  If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

                  Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

                  All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

                  Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

                  More News