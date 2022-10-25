CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 25 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 25 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 25th October 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: October 25, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip.

October 25, 2022 07:25 (IST)

COIMBATORE - COIMBATORE BLAST: 5 ARRESTED BY POLICE

    October 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    T.N - CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCL ON COIMBATORE BLAST

    • ‘EVIDENCE POINTS TO A PLANNED SUICIDE ATTACK’
    • TOP INTEL SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON T.N BLAST
    • ‘EXCL CCTV FOOTAGE SHOWS CYLINDERS USED FOR BLAST’
    • BLAST LINKED WITH ISIS UNIT: INTEL SOURCES
    • BLAST ACT OF TERROR BY FIDAYEEN: INTEL SOURCES
    October 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI: ISRO LAUNCHED 36 SATELLITES INTO SPACE

      October 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM - GRATEFUL TO CELEBRATE DIWALI WITH JAWANS: PM

      • PM MODI HAILS HEROES OF THE NATION
      • NATION CELEBRATES EACH FESTIVAL WITH LOVE: PM
      • PM WISHES JAWANS ‘HAPPY DIWALI’
      • DIWALI MEANS END OF TERRORISM: PM MODI
      • PM: KARGIL NEVER LOST A SINGLE BATTLE WITH PAK
      • OUR ARMED FORCES HAVE ALWAYS MADE US PROUD: PM
      • ‘DESH-BHAKTI’ IS EQUAL TO ‘DEV-BHAKTI’: PM MODI
      • ‘NEW INDIA’ A MIXTURE OF SACRIFICE,LOVE,COURAGE:PM
      • PEOPLE OF INDIA FEEL SAFE BECAUSE OF JAWANS:PM
      • PM HAILS UNPARALLELED BRAVERY OF ARMY
      • NATION FIGHTING ‘WAR’ OF CORRUPTION: PM MODI
      • PM: ‘NARI SHAKTI’ WILL STRENGTHEN OUR FORCES
      • PM: ‘AATMANIRBHAR’ BHARAT KEY AGENDA OF ‘NEW INDIA’
      • ‘WAR ALWAYS LAST OPTION FOR US, WE SUPPORT PEACE’
      October 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      K'TAKA - AFTER A SERIES OF POTHOLE DEATHS IN KARNATAKA

      • POTHOLE POLITICS PEAKS IN KARNATAKA
      • CONG ATTACKS BOMMAI GOVT OVER POTHOLE DEATHS
      • CONG MOUNTS PRESSURE ON GOVT ON POOR ROAD INFRA
      • CONG STAGES PROTEST IN BENGALURU OVER DEATHS
      Read all the Latest News here