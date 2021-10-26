CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 26 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 26 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 26th October 2021

By News18/ Updated: October 26, 2021, 05:55 IST

October 26, 2021 07:05 (IST)

ASSAM EC SENDS NOTICE TO ASSAM CM OVER VIOLATION OF MCC

  • ASSAM CM VIOLATED CODE OF CONDUCT: EC
  • EC SEEKS EXPLANATION FROM ASSAM CM BEFORE 5PM
October 26, 2021 06:45 (IST)

J&K GOVT ACTION ON PRO PAK CELEBRATIONS IN J&K

  • 2 FIRs FILED IN PRO-PAK CELEBRATIONS CASE: REPORT
  • PRO-PAK CELEBRATIONS IN J&K ON SUNDAY NIGHT
  • J&K: PRO-PAK CELEBRATIONS AFTER INDIA-PAK T20 MATCH
October 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

WB TMC PANEL LIKELY TO MEET SIDDHI NAIK'S FAMILY

  • SIDDHI NAIK WAS FOUND DEAD IN CALANGUTE BEACH
October 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

WAR ON COVID FAUCI: JABS FOR KIDS B/W 5 11 LIKELY BY NOVEMBER

    October 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    U.P BIG BLOW TO CONGRESS AHEAD OF U.P POLLS

    • U.P CONG VICE-PRESIDENT JOINS TRINAMOOL CONGRESS
    October 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SAMEER WANKHEDE SAMEER WANKHEDE TO MEET DG NCB TOMORROW

    • THE MATTER IS SUB JUDICE: SAMEER WANKHEDE
    • CAN’T COMMENT ON ANYTHING RIGHT NOW: WANKHEDE
    • WILL GIVE PROPER REPLY TO EVERYTHING: WANKHEDE
    October 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI PM: ASPIRATIONS WILL BE FULFILLED IN NEW INDIA

    • MASSIVE STEPS TAKEN TO PURIFY GANGA: PM MODI
    • GO ‘VOCAL FOR LOCAL’ THIS DIWALI: PM MODI
    • AYUSHMAN BHARAT FOR AATMANIRBHAR INDIA: PM
    October 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    INDIA INDIA VS PAK T20 CLASH: INDIA LOSE TO PAKISTAN

    • BIG SETBACK FOR TEAM INDIA IN T20 WORLD CUP
    • INDIA VS PAK T20 CLASH: INDIA LOSE BY 10 WICKETS
    October 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    AMIT SHAH STONE PELTING INCIDENTS REDUCED SIGNIFICANTLY: HM

    • SECURITY FORCES HAVE DONE TERRIFIC JOB: SHAH
    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

