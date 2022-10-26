BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 26 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 26 October 2022

October 26, 2022, 05:55 IST

October 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

UKRAINE - ANOTHER ADVISORY SENT TO INDIAN NAT'Ls IN UKRAINE

  • MEA SENDS ADVISORY TO INDIANS IN UKRAINE
  • MEA: LEAVE UKRAINE BY ALL AVAILABLE MEANS
  • MEA TO INDIAN STUDENTS: LEAVE UKR IMMEDIATELY
October 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CHINESE SPY OPs BUSTED IN THE UNITED STATES

  • SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON CHINESE SPY RING IN U.S
  • 4 CHINESE NAT’Ls CHARGED WITH ESPIONAGE: SOURCES
  • MEGA CRACKDOWN ON CHINESE SPY OPs IN UNITED STATES
  • ‘PLOT TO TARGET, RECRUIT INDIVIDUALS FOILED’
  • ‘RECRUITED PEOPLE TO SEND INFO TO CHINESE GOVT’
  • PROFESSORS,OFFICIALS WERE ON TARGET LIST: SOURCES
  • INSTITUTES WERE USED AS FRONT: TOP INTEL SOURCES
  • ‘ISIS LINK EMERGES WITH CHINESE SPY RING CASE’
  • SOURCE:PLOTTED TO CONTROL SECURITY,FOREIGN POLICIES
  • ‘RECRUITED PEOPLE TO COUNTER ANTI-CHINA STIR’
