Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 27 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 27 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 27th October 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: October 27, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

October 27, 2021 08:55 (IST)

COVID PROCUREMENT PRICE OF ZyCoV D FIXED: GOVT

    October 27, 2021 08:50 (IST)

    NIA NIA CONDUCTS RAIDS ON JAMAAT e ISLAMI

    • NIA RAIDED SEVERAL LOCATIONS IN KASHMIR
    • NIA RAIDS UNDERWAY IN KASHMIR
    • RAIDS AT ANANTNAG, KULGAM,BUDGAM, BANDIPORA
    • BANNED OUTFIT JAMAAT-E- ISLAMI UNDER NCB SCANNER
    October 27, 2021 08:35 (IST)

    UP AHEAD OF U.P POLLS, BIG LEAP FOR SAMAJWADI PARTY

    • ‘OM PRAKASH RAJBHAR TO FINALISE DEAL WITH SP’
    October 27, 2021 08:05 (IST)

    PM PM TO VIRTUALLY ATTEND 16TH EAST ASIA SUMMIT

    • MUMBAI COPS ON PRABHAKAR SAIL’S STATEMENT
    • STATEMENT WAS RERECORDED FOR OVER 4 HOURS:POLICE
    • PRELIMINARY INQUIRY HAS BEGUN: MUMBAI POLICE
    October 27, 2021 07:55 (IST)

    MUMBAI MUMBAI POLICE ON SAMEER WANKHEDE'S SNOOPING CASE

    • ALL ALLEGATIONS BASELESS: MUMBAI POLICE
    • ADDITIONAL COMMISSIONER PROBING THE MATTER:POLICE
    • 2 POLICE OFFICIALS WERE ON OTHER CASE: POLICE
    • MUMBAI POLICE SUBMITS REPORT ON WANKHEDE’S CASE
    October 27, 2021 06:50 (IST)

    COVAXIN W.H.O SEEKS ADDITIONAL DETAILS FROM MAKERS

    • W.H.O ON EMERGENCY USE LISTING OF COVAXIN
    • DETAILS NEEDED TO CONDUCT FINAL ASSESSMENT :W.H.O
    October 27, 2021 06:40 (IST)

    VISA 'INDIAN VISA,OCI CARDS OF SOME CANADIANS CANCELLED'

    • TOP SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON VISAS,OCI CANCELLATION
    • SOURCE: NO INFO ON HOW MANY VISAS,OCIs CANCELLED
    • GOVT KEEPING AN EYE ON ANTI-INDIA FORCES: SOURCE
    October 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI PM: ASPIRATIONS WILL BE FULFILLED IN NEW INDIA

    • MASSIVE STEPS TAKEN TO PURIFY GANGA: PM MODI
    • GO ‘VOCAL FOR LOCAL’ THIS DIWALI: PM MODI
    • AYUSHMAN BHARAT FOR AATMANIRBHAR INDIA: PM
    October 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    NCB PRABHAKAR SAIL SUMMONED TO NCB OFFICE TOMORROW

    • PRABHAKAR SAIL SUMMONED TODAY AT 12 PM
    • VIGILANCE PANEL TO RECORD SAIL’S STATEMENT TODAY
    October 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    LAKHIMPUR PROTECT WITNESS: SC TO U.P GOVT

      October 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      J&K POONCH: ARMS & AMMUNITIONS RECOVERED

      • SEARCH OPERATIONS UNDERWAY IN POONCH, J&K
      October 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      INDIA INDIA VS PAK T20 CLASH: INDIA LOSE TO PAKISTAN

      • BIG SETBACK FOR TEAM INDIA IN T20 WORLD CUP
      • INDIA VS PAK T20 CLASH: INDIA LOSE BY 10 WICKETS
      October 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      HM HM AMIT SHAH PAYS TRIBUTE TO PULWAMA MARTYRS

      • HM TWEETS AFTER VISITING PULWAMA MARTYRS MEMORIAL
      • MANY SALUTES TO THE BRAVE SACRIFICERS: HM
      October 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      GOA RAHUL GANDHI TO VISIT GOA ON OCTOBER 30

        October 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        COVID DR. KRISHNA ELLA SPEAKS TO CNN NEWS 18

          October 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          CAPT CAPT TO FLOAT NEW PARTY TOMORROW AT 11 AM

          • AHEAD OF PUNJAB POLLS, CAPT TO FLOAT NEW PARTY
          Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

          Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

          All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com's breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

