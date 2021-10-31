CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 31 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 31 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 31st October 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: October 31, 2021, 05:55 IST

October 31, 2021 06:15 (IST)

PUNEETH RAJKUMAR - LAST RITES OF ACTOR PUNEETH RAJKUMAR SHORTLY

  • MORTAL REMAINS AT KANTEERAVA STUDIO, B’LURU
  • STATE HONOURS GIVEN TO ACTOR PUNEETH RAJKUMAR
  • FINAL JOURNEY OF KANNADA ACTOR PUNEETH RAJKUMAR
  • FAMILY & FRIENDS PAY LAST TRIBUTE TO ACTOR PUNEETH
  • CM BOMMAI BIDS FAREWELL TO ACTOR PUNEETH RAJKUMAR
  • ACTOR PUNEETH RAJKUMAR LAID TO REST
October 31, 2021 05:55 (IST)

WB - PERMISSION GIVEN FOR MEETING IN TRIPURA: TMC

    October 31, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM - POPE HAS ACCEPTED PM'S INVITATION:HARSH SHRINGLA

    • ‘POPE SAID PM HAS GIVEN HIM GREATEST GIFT’
    October 31, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    NIA - J&K: NIA RAIDS IN SOPORE & BARAMULLA

    • NIA RAIDS ON CRACKDOWN OF JAMAAT-E-ISLAMI
    October 31, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    NCB - RELEASE BOND GRANTED FOR ARBAAZ KHAN & MUNMUN

    • ARBAAZ KHAN & MUNMUN TO WALK OUT OF JAIL TOMORROW
    October 31, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    DEHRADHUN - NOW: HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH IN DEHRADUN

    • NOW: HM AMIT SHAH’S ADDRESS IN DEHRADUN
    October 31, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - INDIA REPORTS 14,313 NEW CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS

      October 31, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      CAPT - WILL HOLD TALKS WITH BJP OVER SEAT SHARING: CAPT

      • CAPT:TALKS WITH BJP AFTER KISAN ISSUE IS SOLVED
