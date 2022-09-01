CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 01 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 1st September 2022

September 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SONALI PHOGAT DEATH CASE - PROBE REPORTS DEPICTS SONALI WAS MURDERED: BJP

  • BJP:NOTHING CAN BE PROVEN TILL FINAL REPORTS COME
September 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SEEMA PATRA - SEEMA PATRA ACCUSED OF TORTURING HOUSE HELP

  • SUSPENDED BJP LEADER SEEMA PATRA IN CUSTODY
  • SEEMA PATRA IN POLICE REMAND TILL SEPT 12TH
September 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM ATTENDS GANESH PUJA AT UNION MIN'S RESIDENCE

    September 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM CELEBRATES CHATURTHI AT PIYUSH GOYAL'S HOME

      September 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MEENAKSHI LEKHI - GOVERNMENT'S BIG MESSAGE TO CHINA

      • INDIA, NEPAL HAS OLDEST CIVILIZATION LINK: GOVT
      • ‘INDIA WON’T ALLOW OTHERS TO OCCUPY ITS TERRITORY’
      • GOVT’S BIG MESSAGE FROM NEPAL EMBASSY
      September 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KARNATAKA SEER - POLICE TEAMS AT MURUGHA MUTT IN CHITRADURGA

      • SECOND FIR FILED AGAINST MUTT ADMINISTRATOR
      • HOSTEL WARDEN FILES 2ND FIR IN ASSAULT CASE
      • SECOND FIR AGAINST MUTT ADMINISTRATOR & WIFE
      • NEARLY 5 DAYS AFTER SEER BOOKED, NO ARREST MADE
      September 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      INDIA - GOVT: INDIA IS NOT AN EXPANSIONIST NATION

        September 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        HUBBALLI EIDGAH ROW - SAVARKAR PICTURES AT GANESH PANDAL, HUBBALLI

          September 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          EIDGAH MAIDAN - SAVARKAR PICTURE PUT UP AT EIDGAH MAIDAN,HUBBALLI

            September 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            CONG IN TURMOIL - TEWARI,THAROOR'S CALL FOR FAIRNESS TRIGGERS INFIGHT

            • MANICKAM TAGORE’S JIBE AT THAROOR AND TEWARI
            • MY COLLEAGUES TRYING TO CREATE CONFUSION: TAGORE
            • MUST BE PROUD OF OPEN POLLS IN CONG: TAGORE
            • THAROOR, TEWARI QUESTION, MANICKAM TAGORE HITS BACK
            September 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - PAK ARMY PLANS TO TARGET TTP BASES: INTEL SOURCE

            • INTEL SOURCE TO NEWS18 ON TTP-PAK PEACE BREAKDOWN
            • ‘TALIBAN PLANNING TO BREAK CEASEFIRE WITH PAK’
            • TTP RAISING FUNDS TO WAGE WAR AGAINST PAK: SOURCES
            • TTP CHIEF NOOR IN HIDING AMID PAK, TALIBAN TUSSLE
            • SOURCES: TTP SUSPECTING ASSASSINATION FROM WITHIN
            • ‘PAK PLANNING TO EXPAND COUNTER TERROR ACTS’
            September 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            AAP VS BJP - AAP MLA ATISHI REACTS AFTER LEAVING CBI OFFICE

            • HOPE THAT INVESTIGATION WILL HAPPEN SOON: AAP
            • HAVE TO WAIT & SEE CBI’S NEXT COURSE OF ACTION:AAP
