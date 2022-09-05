CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 05 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 05 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 5th September 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: September 05, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

September 05, 2022 07:50 (IST)

BENGALURU - HEAVY RAIN LASHES BENGALURU CITY

    September 05, 2022 07:35 (IST)

    CANADA - MASS STABBING IN SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA

    • CANADA MASS STABBING: 10 KILLED, 15 INJURED
    • CANADA MASS STABBING:HUNT FOR 2 SUSPECTS UNDERWAY
    September 05, 2022 07:10 (IST)

    BIHAR - BIHAR: BOAT CARRYING 55 SINKS IN GANGA RIVER

    • BIHAR:SEARCH OPS UNDERWAY TO FIND MISSING PEOPLE
    September 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SISODIA - DELHI DY CM SISODIA SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • SISODIA:HAVE FOLLOWED ALL DUE PROCESS
    • BJP SPREADING LIES TO TARGET US: AAP
    September 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SHEIKH HASINA - SHEIKH HASINA'S TELL-ALL INTVW BEFORE INDIA VISIT

    • PRESENCE OF ROHINGYAS BIG BURDEN TO B’DESH: HASINA
    • ‘INDIA CAN PLAY KEY ROLE IN RESOLVING THE ISSUE’
    • B’DESH PM SHEIKH HASINA ON ROHINGYA MIGRANTS
    • BANGLADESH HAS A STRONG BOND WITH INDIA: HASINA
    • ‘INDIA PLAYED KEY ROLE IN B’DESH WAR OF LIBERATION’
    • INDIA GAVE US SHELTER DURING 1975 WAR:B’DESH PM
    • HASINA THANKS PM MODI ON VACCINE MANTRI PROGRAMME
    • HASINA THANKS PM MODI OVER UKR EVACUATION OPs
    • PM MODI’S JAB PROGRAMME A GREAT INITIATIVE:HASINA
    • ‘INDIA PLAYED KEY ROLE IN EVACUATING BANGLADESHIS’
    • RELIGIOUS HARMONY INTACT IN BANGLADESH: HASINA
    September 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SEER CASE - 3RD ACCUSED TAKEN INTO POLICE CUSTODY

    • CHITRADURGA SEER CASE:3RD ACCUSED IN POLICE CUSTODY
    September 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    INS VIKRANT - CREDIT WAR OVER INS VIKRANT EXPLODES

    • BJP’S AMIT MALVIYA HITS OUT AT CONGRESS
    • RAJIV, NEHRU TURNED WARSHIPS INTO TAXIS: BJP
    • CONG CREDIT MISPLACED, RAJIV INSULTED NAVY: BJP
    • INDIAN NAVY USED AS PERSONAL TAXIS: MALVIYA
    September 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GHULAM NABI AZAD - GHULAM NABI AZAD'S MEGA SHOW OF STRENGTH IN J&K

    • AZAD BEGINS HIS FRESH POLITICAL JOURNEY IN J&K
    • GHULAM NABI AZAD’S 1ST RALLY AFTER DUMPING CONG
    • NOW: GHULAM NABI AZAD ADDRESSES RALLY IN J&K
    • AZAD: I AM WITH THE PEOPLE OF JAMMU & KASHMIR
    • I SERVED CONG FOR 53 YEARS:GHULAM NABI AZAD
    • AZAD: MANY LEFT CONGRESS TO SUPPORT ME
    • WE MADE CONG WITH OUR SWEAT & BLOOD: AZAD
    September 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DUMKA - BIG UPDATE ON DUMKA MURDER PROBE

    • DUMKA POLICE: POCSO ACT ADDED IN THE CASE
    September 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BJP SLAMS GEHLOT - BJP TAKES A JIB AT ASHOK GEHLOT GOVERNMENT

      September 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BJP PC - BJP: RAHUL CALLED MEDIA, JUDICIARY CORRUPT

      • BJP: MEDIA PLAYS A BIG ROLE IN DEMOCRACY
      • SONIA-RAHUL PLAY MUSICAL CHAIR:BJP ATTACKS
      • BJP VERSUS CONGRESS FACE-OFF INTENSIFIES
      • BJP’S ALL OUT ATTACK ON RAHUL GANDHI
      • BJP COUNTERS RAHUL GANDHI’S CHARGES
      • CONTROLLED PRICE RISE DESPITE PANDEMIC: BJP
      • ‘RAHUL MAKES SURE THAT HE DOESN’T ATTEND PARL’
      • BJP CONDEMNS SOREN’S STATEMENT ON DUMKA HORROR
      September 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      ASIA CUP - ASIA CUP: PAKISTAN BEAT INDIA BY 5 WICKETS

      • PAKISTAN SUCCESSFULLY CHASED 182 RUN TARGET
      • INDIA WON 1ST T20 MATCH AGAINST PAKISTAN
      

      

      

