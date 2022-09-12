CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 12 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 12 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 12th September 2022

September 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - 'WILL SUPPORT EACH OTHER ON TRADE, BORDER ISSUES'

  • WE ARE FOCUSING ON CONNECTIVITY: PM MODI
  • COOPERATION IN NUCLEAR ENERGY: PM MODI
  • AFFORDABLE POWER OUR FOCUS: PM MODI
  • NEED TO STRENGTHEN OUR ECONOMIES FURTHER: PM
September 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

KING CHARLES III - CHARLES III PROCLAIMED AS UK'S NEW KING

  • CHARLES III OFFICIALLY TAKES OVER
  • THE UNITED KINGDOM GETS A NEW KING
  • CHARLES III PROCLAIMED KING BY ACCESSION COUNCIL
  • KING CHARLES III FORMALLY PROCLAIMED AS MONARCH
  • KING CHARLES III TAKES OVER THE MONARCHY
September 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

JHARKHAND - LOKAYUKTA PROBE ROW:JMM CHIEF KNOCKS DELHI HC

    September 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HM - GUJARAT: HM AMIT SHAH AT SOMNATH TEMPLE

    • AHEAD OF BYPOLLS, HM SHAH AT SOMNATH TEMPLE
    September 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CONG - CONGRESS' BHARAT JODO YATRA ENTERS KERALA

    • DAY 5 OF CONGRESS’ BHARAT JODO YATRA TODAY
    • CONGRESS TO MARCH ACROSS 7 DISTRICTS IN KERALA
    • CONGRESS EYES REVIVAL, YATRA ENTERS KERALA TODAY
    September 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BANGLADESH PM - NSA DOVAL-B'DESH PM MEET OVER SECURITY

    • BANGLADESH PM HASINA GETS CEREMONIAL WELCOME
    • BANGLADESH PM HASINA AT RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN
    • GUARD OF HONOUR FOR BANGLADESH PM HASINA
    • KEY PM MODI- B’DESH PM HASINA MEET TODAY
    • HASINA TO MEET PREZ MURMU & VICE PREZ DHANKHAR
    • HASINA: HOPE TO HAVE A VERY FRUITFUL DISCUSSION
    • INDIA HAS ALWAYS BACKED BANGLADESH: PM HASINA
    • I’M VERY GRATEFUL TOWARDS INDIA: B’DESH PM HASINA
    • INDIA & BANGLADESH MUST WORK TOGETHER: PM HASINA
    • PM MODI- HASINA DISCUSS KEY BILATERAL TIES
    • KEY BILATERAL MEET B/W PM MODI & SHEIKH HASINA
    • FIRST VISUALS OF PM MODI- HASINA BILATERAL MEET
    • NOW:JOINT-BRIEFING OF PM MODI & SHEIKH HASINA
    • KEY MoUs SIGNED BY PM MODI & SHEIKH HASINA
    • 7 KEY MoUs SIGNED BETWEEN INDIA AND BANGLADESH
    • PM MODI WELCOMES SHEIKH HASINA TO INDIA
    • NOW: PM MODI-SHEIKH HASINA’S JOINT BRIEFING
    • PM: BANGLADESH BIGGEST DEVELOPMENT PARTNER
    • BANGLADESH OUR BIGGEST TRADE PARTNER: PM MODI
    • MUST IMPROVE CONNECTIVITY TO BOOST TIES: PM MODI
    • VISITING INDIA AFTER 3 YEARS: B’DESH PM HASINA
    • HASINA THANKS INDIA FOR HOSPITALITY DURING VISIT
    • CONGRATULATIONS ON AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV: HASINA
    • GRATEFUL FOR THE SUPPORT FROM INDIA: HASINA
    • HASINA: INDIA IS THE MOST IMPORTANT NEIGHBOUR
    • THANK PM FOR KUSHIYARA RESOLUTION: HASINA
    • AIM TO BOOST SOUTH-EAST ASIA’S ECONOMY: HASINA
    • BANGLADESH PM SHEIKH HASINA ARRIVES IN INDIA
    • BANGLADESH PM HASINA ON 4-DAY INDIA VISIT
    • NSA DOVAL TO MEET BANGLADESH PM: SOURCE
    • PM MODI MEETS BANGLADESH PM HASINA
    • SECURITY, DEFENCE KEY AGENDA OF THE MEET
    September 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AMIT SHAH - HM SHAH OFFERS PRAYER AT SOMNATH TEMPLE

    • HM SHAH ON A 2-DAY VISIT TO GUJARAT
