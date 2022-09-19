CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 19 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 19 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 19th September 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: September 19, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...

September 19, 2022 06:55 (IST)

AMANATULLAH KHAN - TROUBLE MOUNTS FOR AAP MLA AMANATULLAH KHAN

  • MORE RECOVERIES MADE FROM AIDE’S RESIDENCE
  • 12 L, PISTOL RECOVERED FROM AIDE’S RESIDENCE
September 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI AT 72 - PM MODI AT 72: GOVERNANCE TO LEADERSHIP

  • THREE TALL LEADERS, THREE PERSPECTIVES
  • MUKHTAR ABBAS NAQVI SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
  • PM MODI AN INSTITUTION OF GOOD GOVERNANCE: NAQVI
  • ‘PM MODI MOVING NATION TOWARDS DEVELOPMENT’
  • NAQVI: PM MODI HAS STRONG SENSE OF LEADERSHIP
  • PM HAS UTMOST RESPECT FOR DEMOCRATIC VALUES: NAQVI
  • NAQVI: PM MODI BELIEVES DEBATE & DISCUSSIONS
  • ‘FUNCTIONING OF GOVT HAS CHANGED UNDER PM MODI’
  • PM MODI BELIEVES IN EQUALITY FOR ALL: NAQVI
  • PM BELIEVES IN SABKA SAATH SABHKA VIKAS: NAQVI
  • ‘THERE IS PEACE & HARMONY IN NATION SINCE 2014’
  • ‘DEVELOPMENT WITHOUT DISCRIMINATION UNDER PM’
September 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PARTHA - PARTHA CHATTERJEE SENT TO 5-DAY CBI CUSTODY

  • SSC SCAM: PARTHA TO BE IN CBI CUSTODY TILL SEPT 21
September 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

NORA - A DAY AFTER QUESTIONING, BIG SCOOP ON NORA FATEHI

  • NORA’S TEAM CITES EOW OFFICIAL’S STATEMENT
  • NORA FATEHI IS A VICTIM: TEAM CITES EOW STATEMENT
  • NORA DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT CRIME SYNDICATE:STATEMENT
September 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CHANDIGARH - BIG BREAKING ON CHANDIGARH UNIV CASE

  • CHANDIGARH UNIV SCANDAL: KEY ACCUSED DETAINED
  • 23-YEAR OLD ACCUSED DETAINED FROM SHIMLA,H.P.
  • WILL FULLY CO-OPERATE WITH PROBE: H.P CM
  • HIMACHAL PRADESH CM ON C’GARH UNIV SCANDAL
If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

