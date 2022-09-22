Breaking News Today, September 22, 2022 LIVE Updates: The Kurmi community’s ‘rail roko’ protest entered its third day in West Bengal, cancelling more trains. The community is protesting for its demand to be included in the Scheduled Tribes category. Meanwhile, the NIA & ED conducted nation-wide raids at Popular Front of India (PFI) offices and at the houses of PFI state, district level leaders including the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district from midnight.
Vehicles stranded on Baralucha Pass on NH3 were rescued after the stretch in Lahaul- Spiti received snowfall yesterday.
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur gave this opportunity to the state of Goa, thankful to him and PM Modi. This will promote sports & fitness in the state: CM Pramod Sawant.
Chhattisgarh | 3 killed, 6 injured after a bus overturns in Jashpur
A bus going from Pathalgaon to Ambikapur overturned trying to save a bike coming from the wrong side. Two riding on bike along with one bus passenger dead, 6 injured: Mayank Tiwari, SDOP Pathalgaon (21.09) pic.twitter.com/15NasSzUVu
Kerala | NIA & ED conducting raids at the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district, PFI workers stage protest pic.twitter.com/9bXewpGJo6
As protests by Kurmi community continue, more trains have been cancelled in West Bengal. For the last 48 hours, the Kurmi adivasi group is on dharna for their demand to be included in Schedule Tribe category.
NIA conducting searches in multiple locations in largest ever probe process till date. These searches are being conducted in residential& official premises of persons involved in funding terrorism, organising training camps&radicalising people to join proscribed organisations. pic.twitter.com/6Sc9NStbmG
Nearly 100 people, including top leaders of Popular Front of India, were arrested early on Thursday amid ongoing raids by National Investigation Agency against the PFI in at least 13 states across India. Sources said that while NIA is conducting searches in Opposition-ruled states, local police is raiding areas in BJP-ruled states.
“The latest example of atrocities by the state is the midnight raid by central agencies NIA and ED in the houses of Popular Front Leaders in the state. The raids are taking place at the houses of national, state and local level leaders. The state committee office is also being raided. Strongly protest the fascist regime’s moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," A Abdul Sattar, State General Secretary of PFI said.
The NIA and ED conducting raids at the houses of PFI state, district level leaders including the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district and at PFI offices from midnight on Thursday.
