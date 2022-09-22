CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News LIVE Updates: More Trains Cancelled in Bengal as Kurmis' 'Rail Roko' Protest Enters Day 3

FOR 22nd September 2022

BREAKING NEWS TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kurmi community's 'rail roko' protest entered its third day in West Bengal

By News18/ Updated: September 22, 2022, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Today, September 22, 2022 LIVE Updates: The Kurmi community’s ‘rail roko’ protest entered its third day in West Bengal, cancelling more trains. The community is protesting for its demand to be included in the Scheduled Tribes category. Meanwhile, the NIA & ED conducted nation-wide raids at Popular Front of India (PFI) offices and at the houses of PFI state, district level leaders including the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district from midnight.

September 22, 2022 07:59 (IST)

Latest News: Stranded Vehicles Rescued from Baralacha Pass on NH3

Vehicles stranded on Baralucha Pass on NH3 were rescued after the stretch in Lahaul- Spiti received snowfall yesterday.

September 22, 2022 07:53 (IST)

Latest News: Goa CM Launches Host City Logo of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur gave this opportunity to the state of Goa, thankful to him and PM Modi. This will promote sports & fitness in the state: CM Pramod Sawant.

September 22, 2022 07:41 (IST)

Latest News: 3 Killed, 6 Injured as Bus Overturns in Chhattisgarh

September 22, 2022 07:33 (IST)

Breaking News: Nearly 100 Arrested in PFI Raids, Workers Stage Protest

September 22, 2022 07:32 (IST)

Latest News: Kurmi Community Protest Continues, More Trains Cancelled

As protests by Kurmi community continue, more trains have been cancelled in West Bengal. For the last 48 hours, the Kurmi adivasi group is on dharna for their demand to be included in Schedule Tribe category.

September 22, 2022 07:30 (IST)

Breaking News: NIA Conducting Searches at Multiple PFI Locations, Largest Probe Process

September 22, 2022 07:29 (IST)

In 1st Major Crackdown Against PFI, Nearly 100 Arrested Amid Ongoing Raids in 13 States by NIA & Cops

Nearly 100 people, including top leaders of Popular Front of India, were arrested early on Thursday amid ongoing raids by National Investigation Agency against the PFI in at least 13 states across India. Sources said that while NIA is conducting searches in Opposition-ruled states, local police is raiding areas in BJP-ruled states.

September 22, 2022 07:27 (IST)

Latest News: 'Example of Atrocities' Says PFI State Gen Sec on PFI Raids

“The latest example of atrocities by the state is the midnight raid by central agencies NIA and ED in the houses of Popular Front Leaders in the state. The raids are taking place at the houses of national, state and local level leaders. The state committee office is also being raided. Strongly protest the fascist regime’s moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," A Abdul Sattar, State General Secretary of PFI said.

September 22, 2022 07:24 (IST)

Breaking News: Raids at PFI Offices, Homes of Leaders

The NIA and ED conducting raids at the houses of PFI state, district level leaders including the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district and at PFI offices from midnight on Thursday.

September 22, 2022 07:10 (IST)

PFI - CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE ON CRACKDOWN ON PFI

  • EXCL: NATIONWIDE RAIDS AGAINST PFI IN 13 STATES
  • NIA RAIDS PFI AND SDPI OFFICE IN MANGALURU
  • RAIDS ON PFI AND SDPI LEADERS’ HOUSES
  • PFI WORKERS PROTEST CONDEMNING NIA RAIDS
  • MEGA NIA CRACKDOWN: OVER 100 ARRESTED
  • IN OPPN RULED STATES, RAIDS CONDUCTED BY NIA
  • IN BJP RULED STATES, POLICE LEADS CRACKDOWN
  • PFI RELEASES STATEMENT OVER LATEST NIA RAIDS
  • ‘STRONGLY PROTEST AGAINST FASCIST REGIME’S MOVE’
  • ‘GOVT USING AGENCIES TO SILENCE DISSENTING MOVE’
  • PEOPLE INVOLVED IN TERROR FUNDING RAIDED
  • PEOPLE ORGANISING TRAINING CAMPS RAIDED
  • PEOPLE RADICALISING OTHERS RAIDED BY NIA
  • RAIDS ACROSS 13 STATES BY MULTIPLE AGENCIES
  • NIA RAIDS ACROSS 13 STATES IN 100 LOCATIONS
  • HOME MINISTRY MONITORING NATIONWIDE CRACKDOWN
September 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PUTIN - RUSSIA CALLS UPON ITS 2 MN MILITARY RESERVISTS

  • WILL PROTECT MOTHERLAND: RUSSIAN PRESIDENT PUTIN
  • PUTIN ORDERS PARTIAL MOBILISATION OF TROOPS
  • RUSSIA:FIGHT NOT WITH UKR BUT WITH COLLECTIVE WEST
September 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI ADDRESSES MAYORS' SUMMIT VIRTUALLY

  • NOW: PM SPEAKS AT ALL INDIA MAYORS’ CONFERENCE
  • SARDAR PATEL WAS ALSO A MAYOR ONCE: PM
  • EASE OF LIVING IS ALWAYS THE FIRST PRIORITY: PM
  • MAYORS MUST WORK TOWARDS DEVELOPMENT: PM MODI
September 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

NARCO TERROR CRACKDOWN - MEGA SEIZURES FROM NAVA SHEVA IN MUMBAI

  • HEROIN WAS SHIPPED BY DUBAI BASED FIRM
  • HGS DHALIWAL, SPECIAL CELL CP ON CNN-NEWS18
  • ‘PROBING DRUG SYNDICATE OPERATING FROM AFG’
  • HEROIN COATED LICORICE SHIPPED TO INDIA:DHALIWAL
  • MEGA NARCO TERROR CRACKDOWN: NEWS18 EXCL
  • 2 BIG DRUG HAULS IN LESS THAN ONE WEEK
  • SEPT 13: MEGA RECOVERY FROM LUCKNOW AND NOIDA
  • 312 KG DRUGS WORTH 1,200 CR SEIZED FROM 2 STATES
  • SEPT 20: 345 KG OF HEROIN SEIZED IN MUMBAI
  • LARGE CONSUMERS OF METH: DELHI POLICE
  • DRUGS ORIGINATED FROM AFGHANISTAN: POLICE
  • DRUG KEPT AT CHENNAI PORT FOR A YEAR: POLICE
  • MONEY FROM NARCO USED FOR TERROR ACTIVITIES: POLICE
  • CONTINUOUS EFFORT TO CURB DRUG NEXUS: POLICE
September 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

J&K - THIS IS A BELATED RECOGNITION: KARAN SINGH

  • REFORMS BROUGHT BY HIM WERE SIGNIFICANT: SINGH
  • HE OPENED TEMPLES FOR DALITS: KARAN SINGH
  • HE FOCUSED ON GIRL’S EDUCATION: KARAN SINGH
  • MAHARAJA HARI SINGH MADE BIG IMPACT ON J&K:SINGH
September 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

FORMER U.P. MINISTER EXCL - FMR U.P. MIN SIDHARTH NATH SINGH ON NEWS18

  • FMR U.P. MIN SINGH ON WAQF PROPERTIES SURVEY
September 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

ED CHARGESHEET - ED CHARGESHEET ON PARTHA & ARPITA ACCESSED

  • CHARGESHEET: MONEY FROM SSC SCAM, REVEALED ARPITA
  • CHARGESHEET ‘A BIG EMBARRASSMENT FOR TMC’
  • CHARGESHEET DISCLOSES OWNER OF ‘CASH MOUNTAIN’
  • ARPITA’S STATEMENT TRASHES PARTHA’S DEFENCE
  • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES ED CHARGESHEET ON PARTHA
September 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

DR KARAN - RAHUL'S BHARAT JODO YATRA IS A GOOD IDEA: SINGH

  • LEADERSHIP PROBLEMS PRESENT IN CONG: SINGH
  • DR KARAN SINGH SPEAKS EXCLUSIVELY TO CNN-NEWS18
  • VETERAN J&K CONG LEADER ON CNN-NEWS18
