Breaking News Today, September 25, 2022 LIVE Updates: Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said that India is on the side of peace in the Ukraine conflict and will remain there. “It is therefore in our collective interest to work constructively, both within the United Nations and outside, in finding an early resolution to this conflict,” he said.
Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one...Read More
Kerala | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resume the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Day 18 in Thrissur. pic.twitter.com/YSs1EyWg55
— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2022
With the aim to unite the Opposition to counter BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Sunday, as per ANI.
Jaishankar told the assembly that India is on the side that respects the United Nations charter and its founding principles; that calls for diplomacy and dialogue, and on the side of those struggling to make ends meet, even as they stare at escalating costs of food, fuel and fertilisers.
Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.
If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.
Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.
All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.
Read the Latest News and Breaking News here