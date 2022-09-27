CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 27 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 27 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 27th September 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: September 27, 2022, 05:55 IST

September 27, 2022 07:20 (IST)

PM MODI - PRIME MINISTER MODI IN TOKYO TODAY

    September 27, 2022 06:45 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE: PFI CRACKDOWN ROUND 2

    • TOP INTELLIGENCE SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON PFI
    • RAIDS ON PFI IN 7 STATES UNDERWAY:TOP INTEL SOURCE
    • ‘RAIDS UNDERWAY IN DELHI, M.P, GUJARAT, ASSAM, U.P’
    • ‘RAIDS UNDERWAY IN KARNATAKA & MAHARASHTRA’
    September 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SC - SC TO BEGIN LIVE STREAMING OF PROCEEDINGS

    • LIVE STREAMING OF HEARING TO BEGIN FROM TOMORROW
    • SC HEARINGS TO BE TELECASTED FROM SEPT 27
    September 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    INDIA AT UNGA - INDIA PUTS FORTH FIVE PLEDGES AT UNGA

    • PLEDGE 1: WILL PROMOTE UNITY & SOLIDARITY
    • PLEDGE 2: LIBERATE INDIA FROM COLONIAL MINDSET
    • PLEDGE 3: FOCUS ON GREEN, BETTER CONNECTIVITY
    • PLEDGE 4: WILL MAKE INDIA DEVELOPED ECONOMY
    • PLEDGE 5: WILL STAND IN UNITY AGAINST TERRORISM
    • EAM SPEAKS ON RUSSIA, UKRAINE CONFLICT
    • DIALOGUE & DIPLOMACY WAY TO END WAR: EAM
    • EAM JAISHANKAR SPEAKS ON CLIMATE CRISIS
    • INDIA STANDS READY TO PROTECT ENVIRONMENT: EAM
    • GAVE 3.8 MILLION CREDIT TO SL DURING CRISIS: EAM
    • SENT 50K METRIC TONNES OF WHEAT TO AFG: EAM
    • EAM: INDIA COMMITTED TO PROMOTING PEACE, HARMONY
    • EAM: INDIA ADVOCATES ZERO TOLERANCE TO TERRORISM
    September 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CONG - 'CONG MULLS DISCIPLINARY ACTION AGAINST GEHLOT'

    • SOURCES: SONIA GANDHI DISAPPOINTED WITH GEHLOT
    • INSIDE SCOOP OF R’STHAN CONGRESS RUMBLE
    • ‘SONIA DIDN’T EXPECT THIS FROM GEHLOT & SUPPORTERS’
    September 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - TOP SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON PFI OPERATIONS

    • RAIDS ON PFI IN NANDED, MALEGAON, SOLAPUR: SOURCE
