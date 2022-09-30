CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 30 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 30 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 30th September 2022

By News18/ Updated: September 30, 2022, 05:55 IST

September 30, 2022 07:45 (IST)

CHINA - CHINESE PRESIDENT XI MARKS MARTYRS' DAY

  • CHINA MARKS MARTYRS’ DAY IN BEIJING
September 30, 2022 06:40 (IST)

ENCOUNTER - 2 ENCOUNTERS UNDERWAY IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR

  • ENCOUNTERS UNDERWAY AT SHOPIAN & BARAMULLA AREA
  • 2 TERRORISTS TRAPPED IN RESIDENTIAL HOUSE: POLICE
September 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SACHIN PILOT - SACHIN PILOT MEETS SONIA GANDHI

  • RAJASTHAN CONGRESS POLITICAL DRAMA PEAKS
  • VENUGOPAL, PILOT MEET SONIA GANDHI AT RESIDENCE
September 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM AT NAVRATRI FESTIVAL EVENT IN AHMEDABAD

  • VISUALS OF PM ATTENDING NAVRATRI FESTIVAL EVENT
  • AHMEDABAD: PM OFFERS PRAYERS AT NAVRATRI EVENT
September 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CONG - ANAND SHARMA MEETS ASHOK GEHLOT

    September 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCL - NEWS18 ACCESSES NIA DETAILS OF PFI-ISIS LINKS

    • ISIS’ ANTI-INDIA PLOT BUSTED IN KERALA: EXCL
    • EXCL: SUSPECT OMAR HINDI ORGANISED TRAINING CAMP
    • EXCL: OMAR RADICALISED BY PFI INITIALLY
    • EXCL: SUSPECT OMAR ACTIVE IN PFI’S OVERSEAS WING
    • ‘SUSPECT SAFVAN PREPARED, SPREAD ISIS PROPAGANDA’
    September 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - ED FREEZES CRYPTO WORTH WORTH OF 12 CR

    • ‘E-NUGGETS’ APP UNDER ED SCANNER
    • SUSPECT LAUNCHED APP TO DEFRAUD USERS
    • FUNDS SENT OVERSEAS VIA CRYPTO EXCHANGE
    • ED CRACKDOWN ON CRYPTO CURRENCY SCAM
    • PMLA CASE OVER MOBILE APP SCAM
    • 17 CR SEIZED FROM SUSPECT AAMIR KHAN DURING RAIDS
    September 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BHARAT JODO YATRA - BJP WORKERS HAVE TORN THE POSTERS: DKS

    • ‘BJP WANTS TO IMPOSE 1 LANGUAGE & ONE CULTURE’
    • ‘BJP WANTS 1 LANGUAGE & 1 CULTURE ACROSS NATION’
    • WE WANT UNITY BUT RESPECT DIVERSITY: RAHUL GANDHI
    • ALL LANGUAGES & CULTURES MUST BE RESPECTED: RAHUL
