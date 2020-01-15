$1 Billion in Promotional Finance, Not Investment, Announced by Jeff Bezos to Crush Retail Trade: CAIT
Confederation Of All India Traders which has been opposing Amazon chief Jeff Bezos' visit to India, said more than 5 lakh traders supported its protests in about 300 cities, and about 5,000 trade associations participated.
File photo of Jeff Bezos
New Delhi: Traders' body CAIT on Wednesday alleged that the $1 billion investment announced by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos is "promotional finance" to Amazon India to crush retail trade and encourage predatory pricing and deep discounting.
Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT), which has been opposing Bezos' visit to India, said more than 5 lakh traders supported its protests in about 300 cities, and about 5,000 trade associations participated.
The $1 billion investment by Bezos for small and medium businesses is not an investment, but promotional finance to Amazon India to crush retail trade and encourage his team in India to do more predatory pricing and deep discounting, and to go on violating FDI policy, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.
He termed the target of exporting $ 10 billion worth of Make in India goods by 2025 "ridiculous".
Bezos wants to build a false and wrong narrative to show that Amazon is pro small traders, Khandelwal claimed.
Amazon.com Inc chief Jeff Bezos on Wednesday announced $1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) investment in India to help bring small and medium businesses online and committed to exporting USD 10 billion worth of India-made goods by 2025.
Before this, the online retail giant had committed $5.5 billion investments in India - Amazon's most important market outside of the US and a key growth driver.
Bezos, who began a three-day visit to India on Tuesday by visiting Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat here, was speaking at the SMBhav event - an Amazon India gathering for small and medium businesses.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|DFM Foods
|282.25
|13.01
|Info Edge
|2,524.40
|-0.85
|Bajaj Finserv
|9,579.15
|0.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,677.45
|0.01
|Yes Bank
|39.80
|3.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,470.95
|2.58
|Tata Motors
|200.30
|2.32
|Titan Company
|1,182.10
|1.31
|Asian Paints
|1,839.25
|1.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,482.75
|1.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,400.60
|-5.44
|Infosys
|765.95
|-1.21
|SBI
|324.20
|-1.13
|Power Grid Corp
|194.15
|-0.61
|Tech Mahindra
|791.95
|-0.53
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mira Rajput Shares Adorable Picture of Daughter Misha Flying Kite on Makar Sankranti 2020
- Alia Bhatt's First Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Out and It's Fierce
- Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mother Asks Paras Chhabra to Not Kiss Her Daughter
- Spotify to Finally Get Missing Songs in India as it Solves Dispute With Warner Music
- Boycott Windows? Twitter Mocks India's 'Cancel Culture' After Satya Nadella's Comments on CAA