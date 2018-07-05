10 Big Announcements at Reliance Industries Limited's AGM Today

Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Mukesh Ambani came up with big-ticket announcements during RIL’s 41st annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday.> Reliance launches advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity service called JioGigaFiber. Ambani says the new fiber service will redefine 24/7 emergency help for all homes across India.> Ambani said that with JioGigaFiber customers will be able to view ultra-high definition entertainment television, have multi-party video conferencing, and use voice-activated virtual assistant and smart home solutions.“Your home will have wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage, every appliance, plug point, switch will become smart. You can have cameras giving you 24x7 security monitoring, alerts,” Akash Ambani said.> Users can start registering for 'JioGigaFibre' from August 15.> RIL announces addition of Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp to JioPhone.> RIL launches high-end variant of JioPhone, named JioPhone 2, featuring horizontal screen viewing and a QWERTY keypad. The phone is priced at Rs 2,999. JioPhone 2 will be available at Jio stores across India from August 15.> RIL launches JioGiga TV, a set-top box with ability to play videos at 4,000 resolution.> Mukesh Ambani announces Monsoon Hungama offer for JioPhone, users can exchange their existing feature phones for a new JioPhone at just Rs 500.> Users can exchange existing Jio Phones for a brand new feature phone for Rs 501.> Ambani said that the company wants to more than double income of farmers. He added that Jio can usher a smart green revolution in India.> “Cyber security is our solemn promise,” Mukesh Ambani said.