10 Big Announcements at Reliance Industries Limited's AGM Today
Reliance launches advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity service called JioGigaFiber.
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani addresses shareholders at the company’s 41st AGM on July 5, 2018.
New Delhi: Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Mukesh Ambani came up with big-ticket announcements during RIL’s 41st annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday.
Here is a list of top takeaways from the AGM:
> Reliance launches advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity service called JioGigaFiber. Ambani says the new fiber service will redefine 24/7 emergency help for all homes across India.
> Ambani said that with JioGigaFiber customers will be able to view ultra-high definition entertainment television, have multi-party video conferencing, and use voice-activated virtual assistant and smart home solutions.
“Your home will have wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage, every appliance, plug point, switch will become smart. You can have cameras giving you 24x7 security monitoring, alerts,” Akash Ambani said.
> Users can start registering for 'JioGigaFibre' from August 15.
> RIL announces addition of Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp to JioPhone.
> RIL launches high-end variant of JioPhone, named JioPhone 2, featuring horizontal screen viewing and a QWERTY keypad. The phone is priced at Rs 2,999. JioPhone 2 will be available at Jio stores across India from August 15.
> RIL launches JioGiga TV, a set-top box with ability to play videos at 4,000 resolution.
> Mukesh Ambani announces Monsoon Hungama offer for JioPhone, users can exchange their existing feature phones for a new JioPhone at just Rs 500.
> Users can exchange existing Jio Phones for a brand new feature phone for Rs 501.
> Ambani said that the company wants to more than double income of farmers. He added that Jio can usher a smart green revolution in India.
> “Cyber security is our solemn promise,” Mukesh Ambani said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
