GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

1,000-Seater Restaurant and 7,500 Products: Here’s What the Hyderabad Ikea Store Will Offer From Tomorrow

IKEA's Hyderabad store has come up with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and will house a 1,000-seater restaurant, IKEA's largest.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2018, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
1,000-Seater Restaurant and 7,500 Products: Here’s What the Hyderabad Ikea Store Will Offer From Tomorrow
The logo of IKEA is seen outside its under construction store in Hyderabad, India, July 18, 2018. Picture take July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Loading...
Hyderabad: Swedish home furnishing major IKEA is all set to open its first Indian store at Hi-Tec City here tomorrow.

IKEA's Hyderabad store has come up with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and will house a 1,000-seater restaurant, IKEA's largest.

The store is 4,00,000 sq.ft. large and spread over 13 acres.

It will offer 7,500 affordable, value for money home furnishing products and 1,000 products will be priced below Rs 200, IKEA Retail India CEO Peter Betzel told reporters on Wednesday.

The IKEA Hyderabad store employs 950 co-workers (nearly 50 per cent women) directly and 1,500 indirectly in services and expects to host close to 7 million visitors each year.

Patrik Antoni, deputy country manager of IKEA India said "Rs 10,500 crore is our approved initial investment back in 2013 and so far we have spent around half the amount. As we see big opportunities in India we believe that we will increase this investment as we continue our expansion".

IKEA Group, CEO, Jesper Brodin said "We have a long term commitment to India which is an important market for us. We bring an inspiring, affordable and convenient home furnishing offer".

IKEA plans to open retail stores in over 40 cities across the country. After the Hyderabad store, the next will be launched in Mumbai and is expected to be ready by 2019 summer, which will be followed by Bengaluru, Gurugram.

"We have acquired four land sites in our first-priority markets--Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi/NCR and we continue to look for suitable sites in different cities," they said.

By 2025 the company is looking at more than 25 touch points across various cities including new ones like Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata, Antoni said.

IKEA aims to reach 200 million customers in India in the next three years. The company, currently has 403 stores in 49 countries, with a sales volume of 38.3 billion euros.

IKEA has been sourcing its products from India for its global stores for more than 30 years.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,887.56 +221.76 ( +0.59%)

Nifty 50

11,450.00 +60.55 ( +0.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 825.55 -41.05 -4.74
Reliance 1,217.70 +33.50 +2.83
Adani Enterpris 199.65 +9.50 +5.00
SBI 308.70 +4.65 +1.53
Ashok Leyland 125.70 +6.15 +5.14
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vakrangee 67.70 +1.55 +2.34
Adani Enterpris 199.35 +9.20 +4.84
Lupin 825.85 -39.20 -4.53
Strides Shasun 414.85 +22.75 +5.80
Reliance 1,217.25 +33.70 +2.85
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 172.50 +4.95 +2.95
Reliance 1,217.70 +33.50 +2.83
Bajaj Finance 2,813.15 +65.80 +2.40
ICICI Bank 318.70 +5.55 +1.77
Bharti Infratel 290.45 +4.55 +1.59
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 171.90 +4.80 +2.87
Reliance 1,217.25 +33.70 +2.85
ICICI Bank 318.20 +5.10 +1.63
SBI 308.65 +4.65 +1.53
HUL 1,753.40 +23.00 +1.33
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 825.55 -41.05 -4.74
Maruti Suzuki 9,207.40 -204.10 -2.17
HPCL 282.70 -5.90 -2.04
BPCL 387.30 -6.80 -1.73
Bajaj Auto 2,660.60 -26.00 -0.97
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,209.50 -187.30 -1.99
Bajaj Auto 2,658.00 -25.85 -0.96
Vedanta 224.75 -2.05 -0.90
Infosys 1,362.90 -6.50 -0.47
NTPC 157.70 -0.90 -0.57
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'

Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...