English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1,100 Pilots of Cash-starved Jet Airways Won’t Fly From Tomorrow to Protest Against Pending Salaries
The pilots along with engineers and senior management have not received salaries since January. The debt-ridden carrier has also not paid March salary to employees of other categories as well.
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
Mumbai: Around 1,100 pilots belonging to crisis-hit Jet Airways’ pilots body National Aviator's Guild (NAG) have decided not to fly from 10 am Monday in protest against "non-payment of salary dues, a source said Sunday.
The pilots along with engineers and senior management have not received salaries since January. The debt-ridden carrier has also not paid March salary to employees of other categories as well.
"As on today, we have not been paid for nearly three-and-a-half months and we don't know when we will be paid. So we have decided to go ahead with our call of no-flying from April 15. All 1,100 pilots of NAG will stop flying from 10 am Monday," said a Guild source.
The NAG, which claims representation of around 1,100 pilots of the total 1,600 with the full service carrier, had in late March called for no flying from April 1 over non-payment of salaries. However, on March 31 it deferred the agitation to April 15, saying it wanted to give more time to the new management.
Jet Airways is at present under the management control of SBI-led consortium of lenders after the approval of a debt-rejig plan last month, which also led its founder chairman Naresh Goyal to quit.
The pilots along with engineers and senior management have not received salaries since January. The debt-ridden carrier has also not paid March salary to employees of other categories as well.
"As on today, we have not been paid for nearly three-and-a-half months and we don't know when we will be paid. So we have decided to go ahead with our call of no-flying from April 15. All 1,100 pilots of NAG will stop flying from 10 am Monday," said a Guild source.
The NAG, which claims representation of around 1,100 pilots of the total 1,600 with the full service carrier, had in late March called for no flying from April 1 over non-payment of salaries. However, on March 31 it deferred the agitation to April 15, saying it wanted to give more time to the new management.
Jet Airways is at present under the management control of SBI-led consortium of lenders after the approval of a debt-rejig plan last month, which also led its founder chairman Naresh Goyal to quit.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|111.90
|16.56
|Reliance
|1,343.10
|-0.27
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,342.85
|2.16
|ITC
|305.75
|3.15
|TCS
|2,014.50
|-0.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|305.60
|3.14
|SpiceJet
|109.90
|8.54
|PC Jeweller
|111.95
|16.92
|Axis Bank
|764.15
|1.61
|Reliance
|1,341.95
|-0.31
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|356.75
|4.10
|ITC
|305.75
|3.15
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,342.85
|2.16
|Cipla
|554.85
|1.84
|Zee Entertain
|418.15
|1.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|305.60
|3.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,332.15
|2.13
|Axis Bank
|764.15
|1.61
|Vedanta
|183.90
|1.43
|Hero Motocorp
|2,640.05
|1.43
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|830.10
|-1.86
|IOC
|155.35
|-1.65
|Bajaj Finance
|3,008.80
|-1.28
|Bharti Airtel
|341.95
|-1.27
|Larsen
|1,360.90
|-1.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|341.55
|-1.71
|Bajaj Finance
|3,007.10
|-1.37
|Larsen
|1,361.05
|-1.22
|Tata Motors
|215.85
|-1.08
|Tata Steel
|533.75
|-0.63
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkummar Rao Performs on Chaiyya Chaiyya With His 'Idol' Shah Rukh And Fans Are Swooning Over
- Next Time You Buy a Product, Scan The GS1 Standard Barcode on Your Phone to Know Everything About it
- Former India Captain Rahul Dravid Will Not be Able to Vote
- Prabhas' Instagram Profile Has 7 Lakh Followers Without a Single Post
- This is What Anand Ahuja Did to Support Sonam Kapoor After Marriage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results