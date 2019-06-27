Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

11th Tranche of Electoral Bonds Sale to Kick Off From July 1: Finance Ministry

The State Bank of India is the only authorised bank to issue such bonds. A person can buy electoral bonds, either single or jointly, with other individuals.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 9:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
11th Tranche of Electoral Bonds Sale to Kick Off From July 1: Finance Ministry
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry Thursday announced launch of the 11th tranche of electoral bonds sale from July 1-10.

Electoral bonds are being pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.

"State Bank of India (SBI), in the XI phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through its 29 authorised branches with effect from July 1 to 10," the ministry said in a statement.

The 29 specified SBI branches are in cities like New Delhi, Gandhinagar, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati.

This is the first issuance of electoral bonds after the conclusion of general elections and formation of the new government.

The sale of first batch of electoral bonds took place from March 1-10, 2018. The second phase was launched from April 2-10. The third phase took place during May 1-10, fourth tranche was launched from July 2-11 and fifth was between October 1 and October 10.

Sixth phase was November 1-10, seventh phase was January 1-10 and eighth phase March 1-15, ninth phase April 1-20 and tenth was between May 6 and May 15.

The electoral bonds will be valid for 15 calendar days from the date of issue and no payment will be made to any payee political party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period.

The electoral bond deposited by an eligible political party in its account will be credited on the same day.

As per provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or entities incorporated or established in India.

Registered political parties that have secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last election of the Lok Sabha or legislative assembly will be eligible to receive electoral bonds.

The SBI is the only authorised bank to issue such bonds. A person can buy electoral bonds, either single or jointly, with other individuals.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,586.41 -5.67 ( -0.01%)

NIFTY 50

11,841.55 -6.00 ( -0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 800.45 1.50
Reliance 1,274.15 -1.55
HDFC Bank 2,462.30 -0.23
SBI 362.15 1.12
Indiabulls Hsg 627.45 2.48
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 1,100.55 0.05
Liquid Bees 1,000.00 0.00
Embassy Office 370.00 0.00
Indiabulls Hsg 627.40 2.51
Asian Paints 1,362.00 0.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 165.85 2.95
Indiabulls Hsg 627.45 2.48
M&M 657.90 2.24
ONGC 170.60 1.82
Eicher Motors 19,479.30 1.71
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 165.85 2.95
M&M 658.50 2.37
ONGC 169.90 1.46
Axis Bank 800.35 1.44
HDFC 2,194.45 1.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 701.95 -2.25
Adani Ports 406.50 -2.04
UPL 943.50 -1.56
Reliance 1,274.15 -1.55
HCL Tech 1,062.75 -1.48
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,274.85 -1.52
HCL Tech 1,064.00 -1.52
ITC 273.55 -1.37
Infosys 730.85 -1.19
Power Grid Corp 207.55 -1.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram