Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Business
1-min read

12.67 Lakh New Jobs Created in December, Over 10 Lakh Subscribe to EPF Scheme: ESIC Payroll Data

The latest data showed that during September 2017-December 2019, around 3.12 crore new subscribers joined the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
12.67 Lakh New Jobs Created in December, Over 10 Lakh Subscribe to EPF Scheme: ESIC Payroll Data
Representative image.

New Delhi: Around 12.67 lakh jobs were created in December 2019 against 14.59 lakh in the previous month, according to payroll data of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Gross enrolments of new subscribers with ESIC were 1.49 crore during the entire financial year 2018-19, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said in a report.

The report also showed that during the September 2017-December 2019 period, around 3.50 crore new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme. The NSO's report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, retirement fund body EPFO and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

It has been releasing the payroll data or new subscribers data of these three bodies since April 2018, covering a period starting from September 2017. The report showed that gross new enrolments with the ESIC during the September 2017-March 2018 period were 83.35 lakh.

A net of 10.08 lakh new enrolments with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) were recorded in December 2019, compared with 10.09 lakh in November last year.

In 2018-19, 61.12 lakh new subscribers on a net basis joined the social security schemes run by EPFO. Similarly, the net new enrolments were 15.52 lakh during September 2017-March 2018.

The latest data showed that during September 2017-December 2019, around 3.12 crore new subscribers joined the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme.

The report said that since the number of subscribers are from various sources, there are elements of overlap and the estimates are not additive.

The NSO said the report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 1,952.45 1.54
Indiabulls Hsg 325.00 -1.75
HDFC 2,303.55 0.47
Reliance 1,416.30 -1.98
SBI 326.60 1.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,158.30 1.98
Tata Steel 421.35 1.44
Bharti Airtel 536.25 1.22
SBI 326.60 1.15
HUL 2,232.40 0.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 388.60 -2.37
HCL Tech 582.65 -2.10
Reliance 1,416.30 -1.98
IndusInd Bank 1,153.90 -1.42
Larsen 1,242.40 -1.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram