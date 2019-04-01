English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
12 NCR Districts, Agra Switch to Euro-VI Fuel
Originally Gurugram and Faridabad too were to get Euro-VI grade fuel from April 1 but supplies there have been postponed.
Image for Representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Supply of ultra-clean Euro-VI grade petrol and diesel has begun in cities adjoining the national capital from Monday, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said.
While Delhi in April 2018 became the first city in the country to leapfrog from Euro-IV grade petrol and diesel to Euro-VI fuels, cities in the national capital region like Noida and Ghaziabad switched over to the cleaner fuel from Monday.
Rest of the country will follow suit from April 2020.
"Oil companies keep up BS-VI (Euro-VI) promise! 12 NCR districts and city of Agra converted to BS-VI green fuels from today," IOC said in a series of tweets.
In keeping with the implementation plan for BS-VI grade fuels in the national capital region (NCR), the oil industry Monday switched over to supply of BS-VI grade transportaiton fuels in 12 contiguous districts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as well as the city of Agra, it said.
Petrol and diesel containing 10 parts per million or ppm is now being supplied in Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli and Dholpur in Rajasthan and Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Shamli and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
Originally Gurugram and Faridabad too were to get Euro-VI grade fuel from April 1 but supplies there have been postponed.
India had in 2015 decided to leapfrog to Euro-VI emission norm compliant petrol and diesel from April 2020, from the Euro-IV grade at present.
While the deadline for the rest of the country stands, the same for Delhi, which is choking on thick toxic smog, was brought forward.
Euro-VI grade fuel contains 10 ppm of sulphur as against 50 ppm in Euro-VI fuels.
"BS-VI fuels would be supplied through 1,630 fuel stations of the three OMCs (IOC, BPCL and HPCL) in Delhi and NCR region," IOC tweeted.
While Delhi in April 2018 became the first city in the country to leapfrog from Euro-IV grade petrol and diesel to Euro-VI fuels, cities in the national capital region like Noida and Ghaziabad switched over to the cleaner fuel from Monday.
Rest of the country will follow suit from April 2020.
"Oil companies keep up BS-VI (Euro-VI) promise! 12 NCR districts and city of Agra converted to BS-VI green fuels from today," IOC said in a series of tweets.
In keeping with the implementation plan for BS-VI grade fuels in the national capital region (NCR), the oil industry Monday switched over to supply of BS-VI grade transportaiton fuels in 12 contiguous districts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as well as the city of Agra, it said.
Petrol and diesel containing 10 parts per million or ppm is now being supplied in Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli and Dholpur in Rajasthan and Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Shamli and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
Originally Gurugram and Faridabad too were to get Euro-VI grade fuel from April 1 but supplies there have been postponed.
India had in 2015 decided to leapfrog to Euro-VI emission norm compliant petrol and diesel from April 2020, from the Euro-IV grade at present.
While the deadline for the rest of the country stands, the same for Delhi, which is choking on thick toxic smog, was brought forward.
Euro-VI grade fuel contains 10 ppm of sulphur as against 50 ppm in Euro-VI fuels.
"BS-VI fuels would be supplied through 1,630 fuel stations of the three OMCs (IOC, BPCL and HPCL) in Delhi and NCR region," IOC tweeted.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,391.85
|2.10
|Indiabulls Hsg
|847.20
|-1.29
|CPSE ETF
|26.98
|-0.95
|Tata Motors
|187.35
|7.52
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,840.70
|2.52
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|187.35
|7.52
|Hindalco
|215.90
|5.06
|Tata Steel
|535.15
|2.72
|Wipro
|261.65
|2.69
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,840.70
|2.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|187.15
|7.37
|Vedanta
|189.00
|2.86
|Tata Steel
|534.70
|2.66
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,842.85
|2.57
|Bharti Airtel
|340.25
|2.21
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|431.70
|-3.10
|UPL
|934.30
|-2.56
|IOC
|158.70
|-2.55
|Eicher Motors
|20,048.40
|-2.43
|IndusInd Bank
|1,743.05
|-2.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,742.55
|-2.22
|M&M
|660.65
|-1.66
|Axis Bank
|765.10
|-1.42
|Power Grid Corp
|195.60
|-1.26
|ONGC
|157.70
|-1.16
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook is Limiting Fake News in India Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is How
- Here's How Maisie Williams Reacted to Arya Stark's Last 'Game of Thrones' Scene
- First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ticket
- ICC Introduces New Rules to Cricket and Twitter is Fuming
- Taimur Ali Khan to Debut in Karan Johar’s Next, Shah Rukh Khan to Play His Dad
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results