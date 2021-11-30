13.12 Lakh Users Connected with Jan Aushadhi Sugam App: Health Minister Mandaviya

Around 13.12 lakh users were connected with the Jan Aushadhi Sugam App as of November 23, 2021, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said that the users of the App are able to find details about name and price of medicines, comparison of prices between generic drugs and their equivalent branded drugs, location of nearby Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs), quality assurance and transaction details, etc.

Jan Aushadhi Sugam App is regularly updated with new technological advancements to make it more user-friendly, Mandaviya said.

