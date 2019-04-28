English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
137 Air India Flights to be Delayed Today as Ripple Effect of Global Server Shutdown Continues
Thousands of passengers had a harrowing time Saturday morning at airports across the world as Air India's passenger service system (PSS) software, which looks after check-in, baggage and reservation, did not function for six hours.
Passengers stranded at the Delhi airport on Saturday.
Loading...
New Delhi: The five-hour shutdown of Air India's check-in software, which occurred Saturday morning, is still causing its ripple effect as the airline said 137 flights will be running with a delay on Sunday.
The average duration of delay, on these 137 flights of Sunday, would be of 197 minutes, the airline's spokesperson said.
Thousands of passengers had a harrowing time Saturday morning at airports across the world as Air India's passenger service system (PSS) software, which looks after check-in, baggage and reservation, did not function from 3.30 am to 8.45 am due to a technical glitch.
The spokesperson said total 149 flights were delayed on Saturday because of the software shutdown.
When asked about its effect on Sunday, he said, "Due to delay in first sector, 137 flights are delayed by 197 minutes (average)."
Once an aircraft is delayed in first sector, it is bound to be delayed in the second and third sectors as well. An aircraft generally goes from one sector to another during the day. For example, while Delhi-Mumbai is one sector, Mumbai-Bengaluru is another sector and Bengaluru-Chennai is the third sector.
The average number of flights that Air India group, which also includes subsidiaries Alliance Air and Air India Express, flies daily is 674.
The average duration of delay, on these 137 flights of Sunday, would be of 197 minutes, the airline's spokesperson said.
Thousands of passengers had a harrowing time Saturday morning at airports across the world as Air India's passenger service system (PSS) software, which looks after check-in, baggage and reservation, did not function from 3.30 am to 8.45 am due to a technical glitch.
The spokesperson said total 149 flights were delayed on Saturday because of the software shutdown.
When asked about its effect on Sunday, he said, "Due to delay in first sector, 137 flights are delayed by 197 minutes (average)."
Once an aircraft is delayed in first sector, it is bound to be delayed in the second and third sectors as well. An aircraft generally goes from one sector to another during the day. For example, while Delhi-Mumbai is one sector, Mumbai-Bengaluru is another sector and Bengaluru-Chennai is the third sector.
The average number of flights that Air India group, which also includes subsidiaries Alliance Air and Air India Express, flies daily is 674.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|545.25
|6.75
|Axis Bank
|759.90
|2.56
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,842.85
|-0.90
|Yes Bank
|237.20
|0.06
|Reliance
|1,392.80
|1.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,832.15
|-1.03
|Axis Bank
|760.20
|2.61
|Tata Steel
|545.00
|6.67
|HDFC Bank
|2,275.25
|0.46
|Yes Bank
|237.40
|-0.13
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|545.25
|6.75
|BPCL
|371.05
|3.57
|GAIL
|353.40
|3.00
|ICICI Bank
|407.20
|2.98
|JSW Steel
|294.00
|2.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|545.00
|6.67
|ICICI Bank
|407.40
|3.05
|Axis Bank
|760.20
|2.61
|TCS
|2,238.30
|2.13
|SBI
|312.30
|1.96
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|215.60
|-2.82
|Bajaj Auto
|3,044.65
|-1.41
|Grasim
|913.45
|-1.23
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,892.25
|-1.12
|Bharti Airtel
|325.45
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|215.40
|-2.84
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,832.15
|-1.03
|Bharti Airtel
|324.60
|-1.02
|Bajaj Auto
|3,047.75
|-0.98
|M&M
|657.70
|-0.94
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers: Endgame Nail Art is the Best Fashion Trend of 2019
- CoA Look at Bigger Role for Dravid, to Invite Applications for NCA Head Coach
- Remember the Chimp Scrolling Through Instagram? Jane Goodall Calls the Viral Video 'Problematic'
- IPL 2019 | Irate Russell Says Atmosphere in KKR Camp 'Not Healthy'
- Bad Weather Responsible for Maximum Flight Diversions in India, Delhi Airport Tops the List
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results