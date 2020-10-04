News18 Logo

15 Lakh Govt Officials to Boycott Work Tomorrow Against Privatisation of UP Power Discom

In case the central government does not take back its decision, the boycott would be extended for an indefinite period, they warned.

Ghaziabad (UP): Fifteen lakh electricity department employees including junior engineers, sub-divisional officers, executive engineers and superintending engineers will go on a day-long boycott of work on Monday to oppose the proposal of privatising power distribution company Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited. In case the central government does not take back its decision, the boycott would be extended for an indefinite period, they warned.

