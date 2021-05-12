150-bed Covid Care Centre with Oxygen Support to Come up at Bengaluru Airport

Fairfax Financial Holdings Group, the promoters of Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport, has funded in setting up of a 150-bed, oxygenated COVID-19 treatment centre at the airport to bolster the healthcare infrastructure, which will start functioning from May 18, a release said on Wednesday.

The initiative is funded by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, it said. The Canada-based group has committed USD 5-million (Rs 37 crore) to provide COVID-19 relief in India, as according to the release. The facility, located near the cargo terminals at the Bangalore Airport and is designed to be a transit oxygen delivery centre is equipped to treat patients with mild hypoxia, it said. Mild hypoxia is a medical condition in which the body or a region of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply at the tissue level.

"We are saddened by the current crisis in India resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Fairfax wishes to assist India in traversing this incredibly difficult time and are hopeful that our commitment will provide some relief to India and its health-care system," Prem Watsa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. The centre would provide much-needed relief and treatment for patients requiring oxygen support until they are able to get admission in a hospital. Besides, the centre would be equipped with a pharmacy, pathology unit, station for nurses, rest rooms and a dining area. Suitable drinking water facilities and visitor areas are provided.

An ambulance would be on standby round-the clock to cater to emergencies, BIAL said. The Fairfax-led initiative, in partnership with GiveIndia, is part-funded by Kempegowda International Airport Foundation (KIAF), BIAL said, adding the initiative will be managed by Fairfax Financial Holdings Group's investee companies KIAF and Quess Corp Limited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here