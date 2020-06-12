18% GST on Parota, 5% on Rotis: Karnataka Tax Authorities' New Ruling Explains the Difference

New Delhi: In a recent GST ruling, Authority for Advance Rulings (Karnataka bench) distinguished between the two, holding that parotas would be subject to a higher GST rate of 18 percent.

According to a report by The Times of India, AAR differed from the view of the applicant, a private food manufacturing company based in Whitefield, that parotas should be classified under the product description of 'Khakhara, plain chapati or roti' (or to be more technical, under heading 1905). Owing to Entry 99A, of Schedule 1 to GST notifications, rotis are subject to a lower rate of 5 per cent.

ID Fresh Food, which was engaged in preparation and supply of a wide range of ready-to-cook meals and fresh foods, such as idli and dosa batter, parotas, curd and paneer, had approached AAR to seek a ruling on the GST rate applicable to whole-wheat parotas and Malabar parotas.

In its order, AAR states: The products under heading 1905 (rotis) are already prepared or completely cooked products, they are ready-to-use food preparations. On the other hand, parotas need to be heated before consumption. On this ground, AAR held that parotas do not merit classification under heading 1905 and are not covered by Entry 99A.