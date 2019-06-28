Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

24 Train Sets Planned for Procurement from Japan for Bullet Train Project, Says Goyal

The estimated total cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project is Rs 1,08,000 crore, out of which 81% price will be funded through the loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Piyush Goyal said in Rajya Sabha.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
24 Train Sets Planned for Procurement from Japan for Bullet Train Project, Says Goyal
File photo of finance minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: Twenty-four train sets have been planned for procurement from Japan for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed project, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said Friday.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Goyal said the estimated total cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, including the cost of rolling stock, is Rs 1,08,000 crore, out of which 81 per cent price will be funded through the loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project is targeted to be completed by 2023.

"Twenty-four train sets have been planned for procurement from Japanese companies through the tendering process for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project.

"As per the memorandum of understanding signed between the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited and Japanese side, in order to promote 'Make in India', 06 out of above 24 train sets are presently planned for assembling in India, for which location is planned to be decided by the Japanese supplier," Goyal said.

