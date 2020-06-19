33% Infosys’ Staff to Permanently Work from Home Globally in Future

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Infosys has decided to make some of its staff work permanently from home. The company has said that once the normalcy returns, initially 50 per cent of employees will start coming to office, while the remaining will work remotely.

As the situation further improves, 66% staff will be at work place, but 33% will permanently work from home, said executive vice president and head HR of Infosys Richard Lobo over a call with Business Today.

“Though, it will not always be the same set of people. I don't see any shift in that because people have now become used to it across the world,” clarified Lobo.

If this decision is implemented, 80,000 of the company’s 2,42,371 employees globally will always be working remotely in the future.

However, he did not reveal the time frame from when the company is planning to put this plan into action. Lobo just said that implementation depends largely on how the Covid-19 goes.

The head HR asserted that companies had earlier also adopted the work from home process, but the pandemic has accelerated the trend. The prevailing situation has proved that any company can do it, asserted Lobo.

"Fortunately, we are in one of those industries that can support large amount of population to work from home," he believed.

The same was reiterated by Infosys COO Pravin Rao at a press conference after the Q4 results. He said that the company has not registered any loss in terms of productivity as people have got used to working from home.



It is not the first tech company that has resorted to work from home approach. TATA Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) has also announced that three-fourth of its 4.48 lakh employees globally will work remotely by 2025.