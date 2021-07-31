4 Upcoming IPOs Next Week: Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO, Devyani International IPO, Exxaro, More

The month of July in 2021 has been raining with initial public offerings (IPOs). July saw some impressive issues as companies such as Zomato, Paytm, Glenmark Life Sciences and Rolex Rings Limited establishing a strong foothold in the public domain market. Zomato and Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem saw bumper listing on the bourses this month. While Zomato has listed itself as a public entity, others are still waiting their turn to make the listing and complete the process. The coming month is not showing any signs of slowing down as more companies are lining up to debut their IPOs in August.

Here are the details of the upcoming IPOs and the four companies at the head of the race for the month of August.

Windlas Biotech Limited IPO

The Windlas Biotech IPO is set to make its debut next week on August 4, 2021. The company is looking to mop up around Rs 401.54 crores through its public issue. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 165 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of Rs 236.54 crores with 5,142,067 equity shares. It listed its Price Band as Rs 448 to Rs 460 per share with a face value of Rs 5 per equity share. The Windlas Biotech IPO will be open for three days and subscriptions will close on August 6.

Windlas Biotech Limited is one of the front-runners in the pharmaceutical formulations contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) market in the country. The company offers a wide range of CDMO-related services such as product discovery and development, licensing, as well as the commercial manufacturing of generic products.

The lot size of this IPO was listed as 30 shares with a minimum application amount of Rs 13,800 on the lower end. On the higher end, the IPO lot size stands at 420 shares with Rs 193,200 as the application amount. After the IPO closes, the basis of allotment is likely going to be on August 11. The initiation of refunds and the accreditation of shares to successful bidders will most likely take place on August 12 and August 13 respectively. The listing date for the company is tentatively set as August 17, though this is yet to be confirmed.

Devyani International Limited IPO

Incorporated in 1991, Devyani International is the leading franchisee of Yum Brands and one of the largest quick-service restaurants (QSR) chain operators in India. It has a brand banner over many popular brands such as Pizza Hut, KFC, and Taco Bell. The Devyani International IPO is also set to hit the market on August 4 and close on August 6. The IPO size is around Rs 1,838 crore that consists of a fresh issue worth Rs 440 crore and an OFS worth Rs 1,389 crore with 155,333,330 equity shares.

The IPO has a Price Band of Rs 86 to Rs 90 per equity share. The issue has a minimum lot size of 165 shares with an application cut-off of Rs 14,850. The upper limit of the Lot stands at 2,145 shares with Rs 193,050 as the application cut-off amount.

The IPO will most likely go to listing on August 16, but this is not confirmed yet. Allotment, refunds and accreditation of shares will likely take place on August 11, 12 and 13 respectively.

Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited IPO

Krsnaa Diagnostics is one of the fastest-growing diagnostic chains in India and it was incorporated in 2010. The company provides a wide range of diagnostic services such as imaging/radiology services (X-rays, MRI, etc.), routine clinical laboratory tests, pathology, and teleradiology services. The customer base is primarily private and public hospitals, medical colleges, and community health centres.

The company is looking to rally around Rs 1,213.33 crore through its public issue. This consists of a fresh issue worth Rs 400 crore and OFS of Rs 813 crore with 8,525,520 Equity shares. The price band of the issue is Rs 933 to Rs 954 per share, at a face value of Rs 5 per equity share. The IPO will open on August 4 and close on August 6. After trading, the listing on the BSE and NSE will likely take place on August 17, which is yet to be confirmed.

The Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO has a lot size of 15 shares on the lower end with the application amount at Rs 14,310. On the upper end of the Lot, there are 195 shares with Rs 185,030 as the cut-off amount.

Exxaro Tiles Limited IPO

The company was incorporated in 2008 and it specialises in the manufacturing and marketing activities of vitrified tiles. The company manufactures ‘Double Charge Vitrified Tiles’ (double layer pigment) and Glazed Vitrified Tiles made from ceramic materials which are essentially clay, quartz, and feldspar. Some of its target customers are residential, educational, commercial, hotels, hospitals, government, builders or developers, religious institutions. It operates in India and abroad in countries such as Poland, Bosnia and the US to name a few.

Exxaro Tiles hope to clean out Rs 161.09 crores with its public issue. The issue also consists of an OFS of 2,238,000 equity shares at Rs 10 per share, aggregating up to Rs 26.86 crore. The fresh issue in this IPO is worth Rs 134.23 crore with 11,186,000 equity shares. The Exxaro Tiles IPO will open on August 4 and close on August 6. The listing of the issue might take place on August 17. The allotment date for the issue is likely on August 11. For the unlucky bidders, they might see the refunds on August 12, after which the successfully bid shares will be accredited to investors on August 13.

The lot size of this IPO stands at 125 shares at the lower end, with an application amount of Rs 15,000. On the upper end, there are 1,625 shares with Rs 195,000 as the cut-off amount.

