LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

49 Out of 119 Jet Airways Aircraft Are Grounded, Says DGCA Official

The remaining 49 aircraft are grounded and the airline has been told to ensure that passengers do not suffer because of flight cancellations resulting from this situation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation official said.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
49 Out of 119 Jet Airways Aircraft Are Grounded, Says DGCA Official
Representative image (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: More aircraft of beleaguered private carrier Jet Airways have been grounded, mainly due to non payment to lessors, taking the total number to 49, a senior DGCA official said on Thursday.

"At this moment, they (airline) have 70 aircraft that are operational. At early December, they were operating 100 aircraft," a Directorate General of India Aviation (DGCA) official told PTI.

According to Jet Airways website, the airline has over 119 aircraft in its fleet.

The "remaining 49 aircraft are grounded" and the airline has been told to ensure that passengers do not suffer because of flight cancellations resulting from this situation, the DGCA official told PTI.

Jet Airways has been maintaining since February 7, when it announced the grounding of four planes, that it is actively "engaged" with all its aircraft lessors and regularly provides them with updates on the efforts undertaken to improve its liquidity. Since then, it has been grounding aircraft in tranches.

The DGCA official said on Thursday that the airline has been told that "in case the flights are being cancelled, the passengers should be properly compensated or given the alternative flight. We should not be receiving any complaints
regarding that."

The official described the situation as "dynamic", indicating more aircraft of Jet Airways could be grounded.

The Indian aviation watchdog official added Thursday that the airline has been told that only "air worthy" aircraft, which are completely fit for flying, should be used in operations. "Only those aircraft will fly those are air-worthy and safe to fly," he added.

The official added that Jet Airways has been told to "get their schedule approved in advance so that the passengers are informed and the flights that you are not running will be removed from your website".

"Within the airline, we think everybody understands that this is the time to stick together and help it out. We generally worry that the pilots will suffer from fatigue. But when only 70 aircraft are flying, we can say that the pilots are engaged properly," he said.

Chief Financial Officer of Jet Airways Amit Agarwal had on February 15 said that as on December 31, 2018, the gross debt of the airline was Rs 7,654 crore or USD 1.09 billion dollars.

On February 14, financially-stressed Jet Airways reported a stand-alone net loss of Rs 587.77 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, owing to higher fuel cost and rupee fall.

The January data of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed that the market share of IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, GoAir and Air Asia stood at 42.5 per cent, 13.3 per cent, 11.9 per cent, 8.7 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,725.42 +89.32 ( +0.24%)

NIFTY 50

11,058.20 +5.20 ( +0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,270.25 0.43
Larsen 1,352.40 2.69
Axis Bank 733.75 1.82
Yes Bank 231.70 -1.53
Indiabulls Hsg 719.05 -1.57
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,269.85 0.50
SBI 281.15 1.26
OCL 1,144.00 -2.90
Jubilant Life 783.90 2.36
M&M 670.85 1.71
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,352.40 2.69
M&M 671.80 1.96
Axis Bank 733.75 1.82
ITC 290.10 1.52
Power Grid Corp 187.15 1.44
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,351.25 2.76
Axis Bank 732.20 1.77
M&M 670.85 1.71
ITC 290.05 1.61
Power Grid Corp 186.60 1.03
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 235.00 -3.19
Wipro 268.85 -3.10
IOC 150.20 -3.03
Zee Entertain 459.00 -2.53
Sun Pharma 450.90 -2.10
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 235.15 -3.09
Sun Pharma 450.90 -1.97
NTPC 146.10 -1.68
ONGC 152.20 -1.58
Yes Bank 231.80 -1.47
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram