5 Easy Steps to File Your Income Tax Return Today
New to filing Income Tax Returns? Here are five easy ways to file it today.
Step 1 – Register & Login
Visit the e-Filing portal of the Government of India - https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on ‘Register Yourself’ if you are filing an e-ITR for the first time. However, click on ‘Login Here’ if you are a registered user. You’ll need to enter your PAN card along with other basic details to complete the registration process. Once you register, Log In to your profile and follow step 2.
Step 2 – Choose Online or Offline Mode
You can either download an ITR form with JAVA utility from the ‘Downloads’ section, fill it in your Computer and upload the duly filled ITR form back on the e-filing website; or you can click on e-file option and fill the ITR form online.
Step 3 – Select Correct Form
Choose ‘Assessment Year’ and the correct ‘ITR Form Name’ from the dropdown list viz
ITR 1 – For Resident Individuals with income from salaries, one house property and other income, wherein total income is up to Rs.50 lakhs.
ITR 2 – For Non-Residents and RNORs, as well as individuals and HUFs with income that is other than what comes under the head “Profits and Gains from Business or Profession”.
ITR 3 – Individuals and HUF having “Income from Profits and Gains from Business or Profession”
ITR 4 – Tax payers who have opted for the presumptive income scheme as per Section 44AD, Section 44ADA and Section 44AE of the Income Tax.
After selecting the applicable form, Select ‘Original’ or ‘Revised Return’. Select ‘Submission Mode’ as ‘Prepare and Submit Online’
Step 4 – Documents
You’ll need the following documents to enter the required information and complete your ITR:
i. PAN Card
ii. Aadhaar Card
iii. Bank Account Details
iv. Form 16
v. Investment Details viz LIC, PPF, NSC, NPS, Health Insurance, etc
vi. Tuition Fee Receipts of upto 2 Children
vii. House Rent Receipts
viii. Home Loan Details and Loan Certificates
ix. Medical Expenditure Receipt on self or any other dependent
x. Donations
Step 5 – Verify or e-Verify your Income Tax Return
e-Verify your Income Tax Return by logging on to the e-Filing portal via Digital Signature Certificate (DSC), Net Banking or pre-validating your Bank Account or DEMAT account from the e-filing portal or by receiving a PIN on ATM or using an Aadhaar OTP.
You can also verify your Income Tax Return for the FY2017-18 in offline mode, by generating an ITR-V form and sending the hard copy of the same to CPC, Bengaluru within 120 days of e-filing the Income Tax Return Form.
