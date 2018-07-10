GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

5 Things Every NRI Should Know About the Current Indian Real Estate Scenario

While many feared the short term consequences of RERA and the implementation of GST meant that 2017 would have to be written off, it hasn’t been the case.

Partner Content

Updated:July 10, 2018, 1:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
5 Things Every NRI Should Know About the Current Indian Real Estate Scenario
News18.com and CNBC TV18.com launch a special series dedicated to making NRIs savvy property buyers & investors – The Global Conclave For Indian Realty (GCIR)
1. 2018 Will Be The Year Of Emphasis On Execution.
This looks like the year of project completions. With the land bank with most developers looking like it will take 10-20 year investment pipeline. Developers will be rushing to complete delayed projects rather than going for new ones to reduce their liabilities.

2. 2017 on the Whole was Positive for the Sector

While many feared the short term consequences of RERA and the implementation of GST meant that 2017 would have to be written off, it hasn’t been the case. The impact of timely delivery, transparency through the internet and accountability measures have significantly boosted investor and buyer confidence in the sector.

3. Companies May Look At Per Sq. Ft. Cost Of Doing Business.

Increasing congestion leading to a dip in productivity and high compensation of migrant workforce are two factors that may force business to tier 2 cities in the very near future. This may force them to set up most operations in tier 2 cities as a measure to reduce overheads which in turn, could open up commercial real estate investment opportunities.

4. Affordable Luxury Is Buzzing

With the oversupply of mass housing, realtors that are focusing more on amenities and living space are faring far better. Projects that can tap into the aspirational needs of first time buyers are so far a safer bet.

5. Co-Working Spaces Are To Watch Out For

With huge benefits to cost efficiency and the opportunity to be in close proximity to clients being serviced, Co-working spaces are predicted to generate a ton of investor interest this year despite the limited space for it to operate in.

For more such insights tune into the Global Conclave for Indian Realty, a News18.com and CNBCTV18.com initiative. Led by Manisha Natarajan, India's foremost editorial voice on Real Estate & Urban development, the event will be covered by News18.com and CNBCTV18.com, so be sure to tune in

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,170.31 +235.59 ( +0.66%)

Nifty 50

10,924.70 +71.80 ( +0.66%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,021.95 +24.85 +2.49
TCS 1,879.25 -3.75 -0.20
Yes Bank 368.40 +5.10 +1.40
Shriram Trans 1,206.00 +65.10 +5.71
IndusInd Bank 1,934.35 -23.95 -1.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Vent 476.05 -3.30 -0.69
TCS 1,880.75 -6.90 -0.37
Maruti Suzuki 9,503.90 +134.45 +1.43
Reliance 1,021.50 +25.85 +2.60
ICICI Bank 273.65 +2.40 +0.88
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 361.55 +14.15 +4.07
Hindalco 228.15 +6.10 +2.75
Coal India 277.75 +6.60 +2.43
Reliance 1,021.80 +24.70 +2.48
Tata Steel 567.80 +12.20 +2.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,021.50 +25.85 +2.60
Coal India 277.40 +6.35 +2.34
Tata Steel 568.10 +11.25 +2.02
Wipro 270.20 +5.10 +1.92
Axis Bank 533.30 +9.65 +1.84
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 268.50 -4.25 -1.56
IndusInd Bank 1,934.30 -24.00 -1.23
Indiabulls Hsg 1,142.15 -13.45 -1.16
Kotak Mahindra 1,370.20 -14.90 -1.08
Sun Pharma 563.00 -5.80 -1.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 562.80 -6.65 -1.17
Hero Motocorp 3,580.00 -42.20 -1.17
IndusInd Bank 1,935.00 -19.60 -1.00
Kotak Mahindra 1,371.50 -14.20 -1.02
HUL 1,679.60 -14.50 -0.86
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

Recommended For You

Photogallery