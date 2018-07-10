English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
5 Things Every NRI Should Know About the Current Indian Real Estate Scenario
While many feared the short term consequences of RERA and the implementation of GST meant that 2017 would have to be written off, it hasn’t been the case.
1. 2018 Will Be The Year Of Emphasis On Execution.
This looks like the year of project completions. With the land bank with most developers looking like it will take 10-20 year investment pipeline. Developers will be rushing to complete delayed projects rather than going for new ones to reduce their liabilities.
2. 2017 on the Whole was Positive for the Sector
While many feared the short term consequences of RERA and the implementation of GST meant that 2017 would have to be written off, it hasn’t been the case. The impact of timely delivery, transparency through the internet and accountability measures have significantly boosted investor and buyer confidence in the sector.
3. Companies May Look At Per Sq. Ft. Cost Of Doing Business.
Increasing congestion leading to a dip in productivity and high compensation of migrant workforce are two factors that may force business to tier 2 cities in the very near future. This may force them to set up most operations in tier 2 cities as a measure to reduce overheads which in turn, could open up commercial real estate investment opportunities.
4. Affordable Luxury Is Buzzing
With the oversupply of mass housing, realtors that are focusing more on amenities and living space are faring far better. Projects that can tap into the aspirational needs of first time buyers are so far a safer bet.
5. Co-Working Spaces Are To Watch Out For
With huge benefits to cost efficiency and the opportunity to be in close proximity to clients being serviced, Co-working spaces are predicted to generate a ton of investor interest this year despite the limited space for it to operate in.
