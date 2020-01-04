Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

$5 Trillion Economy Achievable But Time Frame is Uncertain, Says SBI Chief

FICCI president Sangitha Reddy said there is a slowdown in the economy and the government needs to infuse Rs one-two lakh crore to revive the sentiment.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2020, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
$5 Trillion Economy Achievable But Time Frame is Uncertain, Says SBI Chief
Image for Representation

Hyderabad: Chairman of State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday said the country can become a USD 5-trillion economy, but was skeptical whether it is achievable by 2024-25 as envisaged by the government.

Speaking at an interactive session organsied by FICCI, he said private investment was necessary for achieving the target.

USD 5 trillion. We will definitely achieve, there is no doubt. Timeframe, I am not certain. Whether we'll achieve in five years, it is like, a very difficult question to answer. But USD 5 trillion, we will achieve for sure and again I'm saying that it will come on the back of private sector investments revival," Kumar said replying to a query.

According to him, the government investments alone cannot achieve it and there is a need for huge investments in the infrastructure sector which would result in boosting the GDP.

FICCI president Sangitha Reddy said there is a slowdown in the economy and the government needs to infuse Rs one-two lakh crore to revive the sentiment.

This is one thing that we, industry, believes that notwithstanding any impact it may have on fiscal deficit, the government must find ways to induce at least Rs one-two lakh crore into the economy to boost construction and infrastructure once again, she said.

According to her, there were pending bills getting piled up at every sector and there is a need for structural reforms for boosting the sentiment which would result in re-accelerating the economy.

Reddy said the USD 5-trillion economy target cannot be achieved either by the government or industry alone and they should 'clap hands' together to achieve it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,268.10 -1.44
Indiabulls Hsg 329.45 1.34
TCS 2,200.40 1.99
ICICI Bank 538.75 -0.36
Reliance 1,537.25 0.12
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 444.40 2.08
TCS 2,200.40 1.99
HCL Tech 584.65 1.95
Infosys 746.10 1.55
Tech Mahindra 775.00 1.17
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,751.65 -2.16
Axis Bank 742.90 -1.90
NTPC 119.30 -1.69
SBI 333.75 -1.64
Bajaj Auto 3,070.85 -1.54
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram