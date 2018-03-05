GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

52 Percent of Land for Special Economic Zones Lying Vacant, Says Minister

Out of the total notified area of 45,629 hectares in respect of 375 notified zones, 21872.71 hectares have been utilised and 23,779.19 hectares are lying vacant in these SEZs, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2018, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
52 Percent of Land for Special Economic Zones Lying Vacant, Says Minister
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: As much as 23,779 hectares of land, around 52 percent of the area marked for the development of special economic zones, is lying vacant, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said that 52 percent of the notified SEZs land is presently vacant.

Out of the total notified area of 45,629 hectares in respect of 375 notified zones, 21872.71 hectares have been utilised and 23,779.19 hectares are lying vacant in these SEZs, he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"In respect of 375 notified zones, 93.47 percent of land is waste/barren/dry/industrial, 5.28 per cent of land is single crop and 1.25 per cent is double crop," he added.

He said setting up of SEZ is a long term process and delay in commencement of commercial operations of the zone may be due to various reasons, he added.

As on September last, exports from these zones stood at RS 2.66 lakh crore.

In a separate reply, he said the Coffee Board has applied for registration of Araku coffee under geographical indications(GI) to protect the unique identity of the commodity grown by the tribal communities of Araku Valley in Visakhapatnam.

A GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

Such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness which is essentially attributable to its origin in that defined geographical locality.

Darjeeling Tea, Mahabaleshwar Strawberry, Blue Pottery of Jaipur, Banarasi Sarees and Tirupati Laddus are some of the GIs.

"Arabica coffee from the Araku Valley area has gained popularity as a high quality speciality coffee internationally. The Coffee Board has developed exclusive logos for coffee grown in the country based on their geographical distinctiveness," he added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,746.78 -300.16 ( -0.88%)

Nifty 50

10,358.85 -99.50 ( -0.95%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IDBI Bank 84.65 +4.30 +5.35
Tata Steel 655.90 -19.15 -2.84
Fortis Health 163.30 +2.25 +1.40
Vakrangee 162.30 +7.70 +4.98
PNB 100.10 -0.95 -0.94
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,098.90 +2.75 +0.25
ICICI Bank 303.10 -2.15 -0.70
IDBI Bank 84.40 +4.10 +5.11
Infosys 1,153.10 -7.15 -0.62
Vakrangee 162.55 +7.70 +4.97
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 630.85 +18.95 +3.10
Sun Pharma 548.55 +13.15 +2.46
TCS 3,105.85 +68.15 +2.24
M&M 739.60 +7.05 +0.96
UPL 720.90 +6.65 +0.93
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 547.85 +13.35 +2.50
TCS 3,104.30 +67.20 +2.21
M&M 738.95 +5.95 +0.81
SBI 263.80 +1.25 +0.48
Kotak Mahindra 1,098.90 +2.75 +0.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 352.05 -18.70 -5.04
Hindalco 229.60 -11.20 -4.65
Aurobindo Pharm 600.75 -23.35 -3.74
Tata Steel 655.90 -19.15 -2.84
Ambuja Cements 246.10 -7.05 -2.78
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 352.15 -18.70 -5.04
Tata Motors (D) 199.70 -8.15 -3.92
Tata Steel 655.35 -19.95 -2.95
Bajaj Auto 2,942.50 -82.50 -2.73
Reliance 924.20 -23.50 -2.48
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES