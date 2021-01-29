Centre's Tweak Could Make 5G Rollout Possible in September This Year: Report

The Centre on Thursday decided to allow telecom companies to make changes in technology advancements and upgrades with a notice of only six months, against one year mandated previously, which could make 5G a reality in India by September this year.

According to a report by The Times of India, the modifications have been made part of the amendments to the notice inviting applications for the spectrum auctions slated for March. “In case of switching over to a different technology, while rolling out networks, information regarding the new technology should be given at least six months before any base station is offered for testing,” the amendment said.

If companies are able to secure airwaves in March, they can plan to offer 5G in six months, or around September. However, since the March auction is not selling spectrum in the traditional 5G bands, the 5G capabilities will be limited in terms of maximum

While all the companies are unanimous in demanding sale of 5G spectrum (in bands of 3,300-3,600MHz and also in 26GHz and 28GHz frequencies), operators such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea have said reserve prices suggested by regulator Trai need to be brought down to ensure a healthy sale.