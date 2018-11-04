English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'75 Lakh New Tax Filers Added to IT Net This Fiscal'
The target for the taxman is to add 1.25 crore fresh tax filers by the end of the 2018-19 financial year that ends in March next year.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: About 75 lakh new tax filers have been added to the income tax payers list in the country this fiscal till now, a senior official said.
The target for the taxman is to add 1.25 crore fresh tax filers by the end of the 2018-19 financial year that ends in March next year, as per a directive of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
The CBDT frames policy for the Income Tax Department (ITD).
"About 75 lakh fresh tax fliers have been added to the income tax list till now in this fiscal. A number of policy and enforcement measures undertaken to check tax evasion are the reasons that can be attributed for achieving these numbers.
"The department is hopeful that it will achieve the target of adding 1.25 crore tax filers as there are still few months left for the 2018-19 financial year to close," the official said.
The department, last fiscal, had added 1.06 crorenew tax filersto theincome tax net during the 2017-18 financial year.
A new income tax filer is defined as a person who is not included in the tax filing base at the beginning of the year, but who files the return during the year.
A new I-T filer may not be called a fresh taxpayer added to the net as a person may file their income return but may not pay tax as they can claim legitimate exemptions, the official had told earlier.
However, once a filer is in the I-T database, there is a little chance that such a person's income remains anonymous, he had said.
The CBDT had set the adding of 1.25 new tax filers target for the taxman this fiscal when it issued its Central Action Plan (CAP) for the IT Department early this year.
"The Indian economy is growing at a rapid pace. Considering the increased economic activities both in organised as well as unorganised sectors, there is a scope for further widening of the direct tax base of the country.
"... The Board (CBDT) has fixed an overall target of adding 1.25 crore new return filers during the current financial year," the CAP for 2018-19 had said.
The CAP acts as the vision document for the Income Tax (I-T) Department and is published by the CBDT annually.
As per the set target, the northwest region of the Tax Department (that has jurisdiction over Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir) has been asked to add the maximum new filers at 11,48,489, followed by Pune region at 11,33,950 and Tamil Nadu region at 10,36,645.
The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions have to get 10,40,218 new filers. Gujarat (9,88,101) and the Karnataka and Goa regions (7,95,626) follow the tally apart from the 12 other I-T regions in the country.
The target for the taxman is to add 1.25 crore fresh tax filers by the end of the 2018-19 financial year that ends in March next year, as per a directive of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
The CBDT frames policy for the Income Tax Department (ITD).
"About 75 lakh fresh tax fliers have been added to the income tax list till now in this fiscal. A number of policy and enforcement measures undertaken to check tax evasion are the reasons that can be attributed for achieving these numbers.
"The department is hopeful that it will achieve the target of adding 1.25 crore tax filers as there are still few months left for the 2018-19 financial year to close," the official said.
The department, last fiscal, had added 1.06 crorenew tax filersto theincome tax net during the 2017-18 financial year.
A new income tax filer is defined as a person who is not included in the tax filing base at the beginning of the year, but who files the return during the year.
A new I-T filer may not be called a fresh taxpayer added to the net as a person may file their income return but may not pay tax as they can claim legitimate exemptions, the official had told earlier.
However, once a filer is in the I-T database, there is a little chance that such a person's income remains anonymous, he had said.
The CBDT had set the adding of 1.25 new tax filers target for the taxman this fiscal when it issued its Central Action Plan (CAP) for the IT Department early this year.
"The Indian economy is growing at a rapid pace. Considering the increased economic activities both in organised as well as unorganised sectors, there is a scope for further widening of the direct tax base of the country.
"... The Board (CBDT) has fixed an overall target of adding 1.25 crore new return filers during the current financial year," the CAP for 2018-19 had said.
The CAP acts as the vision document for the Income Tax (I-T) Department and is published by the CBDT annually.
As per the set target, the northwest region of the Tax Department (that has jurisdiction over Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir) has been asked to add the maximum new filers at 11,48,489, followed by Pune region at 11,33,950 and Tamil Nadu region at 10,36,645.
The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions have to get 10,40,218 new filers. Gujarat (9,88,101) and the Karnataka and Goa regions (7,95,626) follow the tally apart from the 12 other I-T regions in the country.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Friday 02 November , 2018 Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,074.90
|1.77
|HDFC Bank
|1,949.45
|1.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,135.45
|6.31
|Yes Bank
|209.10
|2.47
|Coal India
|261.55
|0.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ABB India
|1,314.35
|-0.33
|Reliance
|1,074.25
|1.64
|HDFC Bank
|1,946.90
|1.87
|ICICI Bank
|354.30
|0.25
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,136.80
|6.37
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|302.35
|6.67
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,135.45
|6.31
|Vedanta
|225.90
|6.16
|Tata Motors
|190.30
|6.05
|IndusInd Bank
|1,541.80
|5.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,136.80
|6.37
|Tata Motors
|190.00
|6.29
|Vedanta
|225.75
|6.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,542.45
|5.29
|Adani Ports
|333.50
|4.46
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|690.90
|-4.13
|Wipro
|318.40
|-3.41
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,423.25
|-1.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,383.30
|-1.44
|Cipla
|607.10
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|319.10
|-3.29
|TCS
|1,909.80
|-1.28
|Infosys
|662.05
|-0.65
|SBI
|285.45
|-0.09
|Sun Pharma
|571.40
|-0.03
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: This is What's Going to be Doctor Strange's Fate in Infinity War Sequel
- Apple Accused of Going Too Far With New 'Black-Bottomed' Foot Emoji
- Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner! From Girl Next Door to Victoria’s Secret Angel in Pics
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
- Last Maharaja of Kashmir Hari Singh's Rare Vintage Sports Car to Fetch Around 3.5 Crore at Auction
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...