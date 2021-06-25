7th Pay Commission: Banks Asked To Send Monthly Pension Slip Via SMS, WhatsApp

In a big relief to all the Central government pensioners, the banks will send their monthly pension slips through email, SMS and WhatsApp. Now, they will not have to go to the banks to get their pension slip. The Central Government’s Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has asked banks to send pension slips to pensioners online. The registered mobile number of the pensioners will be used to send the digital pension slips, a government order said.

Banks may also “use social media apps WhatsApp etc. in addition to SMS and email” to send pension slips to pensioners, an order from the Ministry’s department of pension and pensioners welfare issued on June 22 read.

The salaries and pensions of Central government employees are disbursed as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.

The decision has been taken in a recent meeting of the Ministry’s department of pension and pensioners welfare with the Centralised Pension Processing Centres (CPPCs) of Pension Distributing Banks. The decision has been taken to ensure the ‘ease of living’ of the pensioners, the department said. This decision will give relief to 62 lakh Central government pensioners. The Central government asked the banks to consider this service as a welfare activity.

The department has requested the CPPCs of Pension Distributing Banks to ensure compliance with all the instructions discussed in the meeting for improving the ‘Ease of Living’ for pensioners.’

The slip will contain complete details of the monthly pension paid to the pensioners with the break-up of the amount credited and tax deductions. The pension pay slip is needed in the work related to the filing of income tax return, dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR).

The department in its order has said that the banks welcomed the idea of sending pension slips through SMS, email and WhatsApp. The banks also expressed their willingness to provide the information to the pensioners.

