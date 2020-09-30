News18 Logo

8 Core Industries' Output Contracts 8.5% in August Due to Fall in Steel and Cement Production

Barring coal and fertiliser, all sectors -- crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity -- recorded negative growth in August.

Contracting for the sixth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 8.5% in August, mainly due to decline in production of steel, refinery products and cement. The production of eight core sectors had contracted 0.2 per cent in August 2019, showed data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday.

Barring coal and fertiliser, all sectors — crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity — recorded negative growth in August. During April-August 2020-21, the sectors' output dipped by 17.8 per cent as compared to a growth of 2.5 per cent in the same period previous year.


